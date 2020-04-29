On Tuesday, Defiance Mayor Mike McCann gave a 10-minute update to city residents Tuesday night concerning coronavirus-related matters.
The mayor’s presentation took place during council’s regular meeting, in which two legislative items were approved, including an ordinance contracting for reconstruction of Karnes Avenue (see related story).
McCann addressed several topics:
Kingsbury Pool
• Due to issues related to COVID-19, and a timeline issue to hire lifeguards and cashiers, the mayor made an announcement on the pool’s status for the summer.
“The city of Defiance does not intend to open Kingsbury Pool,” said McCann. “The reason we’re deciding now and not waiting another month to see if things change, is every year we employ 16 lifeguards and four cashiers, and if we wait until the last minute (the end of May) to determine what Ohio is going to allow or not allow, to tell those kids at that time that they won’t have a summer job is unfair.
“This will give them an opportunity to seek other summer employment, and there are opportunities out there at some of our big-box stores here in Defiance,” continued McCann. “If we would open the pool, I don’t know how you would maintain social distancing, I don’t know how you would require people to wear masks (according to the new mandate from Gov. DeWine), so those too were concerns.”
McCann explained it costs $75,000 a year to operate the pool, after offsetting revenue, and with a tight budget due to COVID-19 revenue concerns, that also was a factor in not opening the pool this summer.
When asked if the Splash Pad Park would open, McCann said: “The difference between the two, is Kingsbury Pool requires us to purchase chemicals, fill the pool with water, get the lifeguards on board, and train the new ones who don’t have certification, and that takes time. The splash park, if I called tomorrow and said I wanted it open, it could be open ... so the decision on the splash park can be day-to-day. If things open up in Ohio, we can get it open quickly.”
2020 Census
• With grant money for the city on the line, the mayor asked residents to fill out and file their census forms.
“I went online today to see where were are, and compared to 2010 when 71.8% of residents filled it out, right now we have 60.2% filled out,” said McCann. “It’s something we need to work on, we need to get done, because it’s very important to the city, especially on the grant side.”
Waste water analysis
• Defiance is one of 50 or so communities in the country that is having its waste water analyzed to look for COVID-19. Harvard and MIT are part of the study.
“Something interesting we’re working on, but I really don’t have any results to give you, is that the city of Defiance is one of about 50 communities across the country participating in a waste-water stream analysis,” said McCann. “Every week on Sunday we are taking samples from our waste-water stream, sending them to a lab to be analyzed to look for the virus.
“They’re beginning to extrapolate numbers that are giving them some indication of just how many folks are impacted in the city,” continued McCann. “Our waste-water stream is more than just city residents, and those numbers are all over the board, so they’re not reliable enough, but stayed tuned.”
Trash pickup
• The collection of recyclables, as well as bulk pickup, is still suspended by Werlor Waste Control.
“There is still no recycling, those green containers need to stay up by the house or in the garage,” said McCann. “There’s still no bulk pickup, I occasionally see a mattress or couch out by the road, those will not be picked up. What people can do is place two 15-gallon bags, or one 30-gallon bag, next to their Mighty Tidy, they don’t need a sticker, but they need to be out by 7 a.m. Those are picked up ahead of Mighty Tidy pickup, so again, they need to be out.
“The lids on the Mighty Tidy also need to be closed, or almost closed, because if the lid is left open and it dumps, the whole process is goofed up, and lids on the Mighty Tidy can be damaged,” added McCann. “Try to get those lids completely closed.”
Holidays and
celebrations
• With social-distancing still in place, McCann discussed that plans for summer holidays and other events are still up in the air.
“We know people will ask, ‘What are we going to do about the Memorial Day ceremony?’ I don’t know,” said McCann. “It won’t be the same as most years, we won’t have the Defiance High School band with us, and how are we going to maintain social distancing? We will do something at the cemetery to pay our respects to our deceased veterans.
“What about the 4th of July?” asked McCann. “We have to make a decision by May 14-15 or we lose our deposit on the fireworks, so that is still in question. People have asked, ‘What about the RibFest?’ Again, I don’t know, so we’re just going to have to stay tuned.”
Housing development
• In an effort to spur housing development in the city, McCann announced a plan to waive some fees through the end of 2020.
“I’ve decided, for the balance of 2020, to waive all housing permit fees and tap fees, for all single-family and duplex homes built new here in Defiance,” said McCann. “We did a study, and we looked at a couple of homes that were built last year, and a home that was built for $200,000, including the lot, would have saved that homeowner about $2,500. It’s just a little incentive from us to keep home building projects going.
“Contractors still have to register, and because we are talking about new homes, there will still be a fee for a (water) meter,” added McCann.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.