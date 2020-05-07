Holy Cross Catholic School celebrated Mary, the mother of Jesus, with a ceremonial crowning Wednesday outside in its garden.

May Crowning is a traditional Roman Catholic ritual that occurs in May to celebrate Mary as the “Queen of May.”

Fifth-grade student Reaghan Moreno had the special honor of crowning the statue of the Blessed Virgin.

Taking part in the ceremony by placing flowers in vases around the statue were Khloe Siler, Brooklynn Killion and Aaliyah Shawver.

