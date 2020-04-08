COLUMBUS — Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced that the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation has developed a website specifically geared toward matching essential businesses with Ohioans who are able and willing to work as an essential employee during the COVID-19 crisis.
Both essential businesses and current job seekers can visit Coronavirus.Ohio.gov/JobSearch to post and search.
The site features a highly-streamlined interface with only two main links — one for essential businesses, and one for job seekers.
Applicants can search through jobs in their area, their region and the entire state.
Though many businesses and public places across Ohio and the nation have had to close during the COVID-19 crisis in order to promote social distancing and slow the spread of the virus, there are many businesses, such as grocery stores, health care facilities, pharmacies, delivery companies, and many other types of businesses that are essential to ensuring the health and well-being of Ohioans during the crisis. These companies are in high need for workers during this time.
The site is a project of the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation, which Husted leads as its director. The Development Services Agency (Development) and the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services (ODJFS) both aided in the site’s creation. Coronavirus.Ohio.gov/Jobs, like the entire coronavirus webpage, is on the InnovateOhio Platform.
For more information, email the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation at Workforce@OWT.Ohio.gov.
Regularly visit Coronavirus Ohio Business Help for the most complete and up-to-date information about resources available for Ohio businesses, individuals and families.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.