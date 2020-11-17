BRYAN —  A West Unity man was taken into custody without injury Tuesday after going to a municipal building with a gun. Charges are pending against David Ruetz, 57, 401 W. Jackson St., West Unity, who was found sitting outside of an entrance door to the Don C. North Municipal Court, 1399 E. High St. with a hand gun at approximately 1:22 p.m.

According to information released by Bryan Police Chief Christopher Chapa, Ruetz was agitated and made statements such as “this was his last day.”

Bryan officers negotiated with him and eventually tased him to take him into custody without incident. He was taken by Williams County EMS to the Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers-Bryan for medical evaluation. He was later taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker.

During the incident, other city departments blocked off surrounding streets. Also assisting at the scene were the Williams County Sheriff’s Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

