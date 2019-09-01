BRYAN — A South Dakota man sustained serious injuries Saturday evening after being involved in an ATV crash north of here.
Dusty Clarke, 38, Aberdeen, S.D., was flown from the scene by air ambulance to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, where a condition update was unavailable.
According to the Defiance post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at 6:49 p.m., on Williams County Road 16, near County Road I.50, a 2006 ATV 500 Arctic Cat driven by Clarke was southbound and struck a mailbox along the right side of the roadway. The ATV then struck an embankment, overturned and came to rest in a private drive.
Troopers reported that Clarke was not wearing a helmet.
Assisting at the scene were the Bryan Fire Department and Williams County EMS.
