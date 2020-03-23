A rural Defiance man was killed in a utility vehicle accident Sunday afternoon.
Michael Keber, 26637 Defiance County Road 424, was pronounced dead at the scene by Defiance County Coroner Dr. Rachel Rosenfeld.
According to the Defiance County Sheriff's Office, at 3:43 p.m., a utility vehicle accident was reported in a wooded area on Keber's property. Jewell Fire Department/EMS and deputies located the accident site near the 900 block of Adams Ridge Road.
Keber, along with a passenger, has been riding trails in the woods when the vehicle rolled over, pinning the driver. The passenger was uninjured in the incident.
Assisting at the scene were South Richland and Highland Township fire departments, Mercy Life Flight and the Defiance post of the Ohio Highway Patrol.
