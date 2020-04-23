WAUSEON — A Wauseon man was hospitalized early Thursday morning following a house fire.

Wauseon Fire Department was called at 12:34 a.m. to 233 E. Walnut St. for a report of a fire. Upon arrival, crew found heavy smoke and fire coming from the single-story home. Providing mutual aid were Delta, Archbold and Morenci, Mich., fire departments. Wauseon Police Department assisted as well.

The home's male resident was found lying in the front yard with burn injuries, reported the fire department. He was taken by emergency personnel to the Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, where a condition update was unavailable.

Crews cleared the scene at approximately 3:14 a.m. Damage was extensive to the home.

According to the Fulton County Auditor's Office, the property is owned by Matthew Graber.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

Load comments