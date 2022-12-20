WAVERLY (AP) — A man convicted in the killings of eight members of an Ohio family was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for his role in what one surviving relative called a “monstrous act” of mass murder.
WAVERLY (AP) — A man convicted in the killings of eight members of an Ohio family was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for his role in what one surviving relative called a “monstrous act” of mass murder.
George Wagner IV was sentenced after an emotional hearing at which the victims’ anguished family members spoke of their devastation and grief, and urged the judge to show no mercy toward a man they called evil and remorseless.
“None of these victims deserved to die. None of them did anything to warrant the death sentences they received at the hands of the defendant and his family,” special prosecutor Angela Canepa told the judge.
Wagner, 31, declined to make a statement in court, and his lawyer said he maintains his innocence.
Wagner denied any knowledge of his family’s involvement in the 2016 shootings of seven adults and a teenager from the Rhoden family. Prosecutors said most of the victims were killed as they slept, in some cases next to their very young children, who weren’t injured.
Authorities alleged Wagner, his brother and their parents plotted the killings amid a dispute over custody of Wagner’s niece, whose mother was among those slain.
The April 2016 shootings at three mobile homes and a camper near Piketon terrified residents in that part of rural Ohio and initially prompted speculation about drug cartel involvement. The resulting multimillion-dollar investigation and prosecution is among the state’s most extensive.
Andrea Shoemaker, the mother of shooting victim Hannah Gilley, pounded the lectern as she raged against the Wagner family and mourned the loss of “my baby girl” as well her daughter’s fiance, Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, both of them just 20 and the parents of a baby boy.
“We are all suffering, hurting, always heartbroken, forever without our children! All because devils like the dark, devils hunt at night, just like you, George Wagner IV, and your evil family did,” Shoemaker said.
Tony Rhoden, whose brothers Chris Sr. and Kenneth Rhoden were among the victims, remembered better, earlier times, when he and his siblings played in the local creek, raced homemade toy boats and caught skunks with buckets. Rhoden said in court that his family members’ lives had been “cut short by the selfish acts of others.”
Wagner looked down at the defense table and showed no emotion as family members lashed out at him.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.