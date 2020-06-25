Make the past part of your future this summer with a visit to Sauder Village ... a fun place to slow down, unplug, and spend quality time with family. The Sauder Village experience moves guests from the modern, fast-paced life into a world that celebrates unforgettable sights, sounds, and memories from the past.
Built in 1976 by Erie Sauder, historic Sauder Village has continued to grow and change through the years and is now recognized as Ohio’s largest living-history destination Throughout the historic village, guests can experience life in Ohio while visiting animals in the barnyard, marveling at working craftsmen, and hearing stories shared by costumed guides along a Walk Through Time from 1803 through the turn of the century.
New this year, guests can visit the 1920s Main Street at Sauder Village. This one-of-a-kind project replicates a portion of a 1920s Main Street typical to northwest Ohio. Guests visiting early this summer will be among the first to explore buildings on the east side of Main Street including the Farmers and Merchants Bank, Schuck Jewelry Store, Stotzer Hardware, Ohio Farm Bureau Office, and the Livery. By late July additional buildings along the west side of Main Street will open, offering guests an opportunity to stop by the theater to take a peek at what’s playing on the big screen, explore a grocery store, and sip a cherry phosphate at the soda fountain. Guests can see the latest fashions at the dry goods store, buy sweet treats at the candy store, and have fun exploring the fire station, and even a speakeasy. The “Roaring Twenties” will come to life through personal stories, authentic reproduction buildings, and historic artifacts.
Other highlights of a visit to the historic village include a free train ride and meeting farm animals including horses, cows, goats, and sheep! Families can take a “Walk Through Time” to explore wigwams and a trading post at Natives & Newcomers, and continue to the Pioneer Settlement Area to experience life in Ohio from 1834-1908 at the log school, church, barn, homes, and gardens. Finally, guests can step into the 1920s as they explore the Grime Homestead and the new Main Street!
Throughout the village, guests will marvel at craftsmen blending skill and creativity in metals, fabric, wood, and clay. Talented craftsman demonstrate their trade in places like the Spinning Shop, Pottery Shop, Tin Shop, Basket Shop, Weaving Shop and Cooperage.
Sauder Village also offers a variety of unique shopping venues for guests to enjoy including the Village Gift Shop, Threads of Tradition Quilt Shop, and an old-time General Store. The Sauder Store and Outlet offers a wide selection of ready-to-assemble furniture made locally in Archbold as well as home accessories.
A visit to Sauder Village would not be complete without some delicious, home-style food. From Barn chicken, roast beef, and mashed potatoes to hearty soups, salads and homemade rolls — the Barn Restaurant offers a wide range of menu options and daily specials under the hand-hewn timbers of this historic barn. The Doughbox Bakery is a hometown favorite offering a wide variety of homemade pies, cookies, sweet rolls, bread, and more!
For those looking to extend their stay, the 98-room Heritage Inn has a spacious country inn atmosphere with many places for guests to relax and enjoy time together whether it’s by the fireplace in the timber-frame lobby, spending time under the Great Oak Tree, or playing in the indoor pool or hot tub! The 87-site Campground is a great place to relax while fishing, sharing stories around the campfire, riding bikes around Little Lake Erie, or playing in the Splash Pad.
Sauder Village is located at 22611 Ohio 2 in Archbold — just minutes from exit 25 of the Ohio Turnpike. The historic village is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m.—5 p.m. The village is closed on Sundays, Mondays, and Tuesdays this season. Admission is $20 for adults, $14 for students (6-16), and free for members and children 5 and under.
Make history of your very own this summer with a trip to Sauder Village.Hours of operation, safety practices, special events, and answers to frequently asked questions are available on the Sauder Village website. For details about planning a memorable Sauder Village getaway call 800-590-9755, visit the Sauder Village website at www.saudervillage.org, like us on Facebook or follow it on Twitter and Instagram.
