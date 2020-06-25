(StatePoint) — It’s the perfect time of year to get outdoors. Whether you stick close to home or go on an adventure, here are some tips to make the most of your time:
• Get Tech Support: While fitness equipment that simulates an outdoor run or bike ride is all the rage these days, there is no substitution for the actual sights and sounds of nature, and new wearable tech can support any outdoor activity, from hiking and biking to water sports. Casio Pro Trek watches include features like an altimeter, barometer, thermometer and compass to help guide you and inform you of the conditions you’re dealing with out on the trail or lake. Additionally, the PRTB50 has a step counter and Bluetooth connectivity, all of which can be interfaced with your smartphone by downloading the Pro Trek app, available for free through Google Play or the App Store. There’s even a dedicated button to sync the watch, making setup surprisingly easy.
• Be Creative: Let your next walk around the neighborhood or session spent in the backyard serve a creative purpose: take a photo series of your neighborhood or write a journal entry about the sights and sounds of your walk. Whether painting, song-writing, photography or poetry is your medium, there are many ways you can use the outdoors as a source of creative inspiration.
• Extended Movie Night: The days are longer but you don’t need to wait until after sunset to begin outdoor movie night. Casio projectors can take you from daylight viewing to nighttime easily. The XJ-S400UN offers brightness up to 4000 lumens and full HD resolution with crisp images and vibrant colors, as well as a dust-resistant design that helps prevent the deterioration of brightness.
• Participate in a Virtual 5K: A virtual 5k is a great way to get the adrenaline rush of participating in a foot race while continuing to practice social distancing. There are many races to choose from and unlike their traditional counterparts, they offer runners the flexibility of where and when to toe the starting line.
Nice weather? Long days? These are your cues to get outside to enjoy it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.