TOLEDO — A cargo airplane crash in Springfield Township claimed the lives of two people early this morning.
Killed were Douglas Taylor, 72, and Donald Peterson Sr., 69, both of Laredo, Texas.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, both men were on board the plane at the time of the crash. No other injuries were reported.
At 2:44 a.m. the patrol was notified of vehicles on fire near interstate 80 close to Toledo Express Airport. State troopers reported the plane, a Corvair CV-440, had crashed near a trucking business on Garden Road.
The plane, owned by Barker Aeromotive Inc., was loaded with automotive parts.
Assisting were the Ohio National Guard Fire Unit, Toledo Fire and Rescue, fire departments from Monclova Township, Springfield Township and Whitehouse, the Lucas County Sheriff's Office, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, the Federal Aviation Administration and the American Red Cross.
The National Transportation Safety Board was notified and will be investigating the crash.
