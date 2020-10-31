Trick-or-Treat hours are scheduled in many area communities today. Several communities, including Defiance and Napoleon had Trick-or-Treat on Thursday.
The following is a list of local towns which plan to hold Trick-or-Treat hours Saturday:
Antwerp
Saturday, 5-6:30 p.m.
Archbold
Saturday, 6-7:30 p.m.
Bryan
Saturday, 5-6:30 p.m.
Deshler
Saturday, 5-6:30 p.m.
Fayette
Saturday, 6-7:30 p.m.
Grover Hill
Saturday, 3-5 p.m.
Hicksville
Saturday, 4-6 p.m.
Holgate
Saturday, 6-7:30 p.m.
Liberty Center
Saturday, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
McClure
Saturday, 6-8 p.m.
Paulding
Saturday, 3-5 p.m.
Payne
Saturday, 4:30-6 p.m. and 6:30-8 p.m.
Ridgeville Corners
Saturday, 3-4 p.m.
Stryker
Saturday, 5:30-7 p.m.
Wauseon
Saturday, 6-7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.