A local group that saw a need when the coronavirus pandemic hit northwest Ohio has continued its sewing ways.
When the need for masks sprang up in the spring Fran Meyer-Drasutis, Sue Rankin, Terri Meyer, Sharon Meyer, Deb Murphy and Darrell Myers came together in Myers’ basement and began sewing masks.
The group knew the community was in need and they were there “selling” their creations for a free-will donation and if local residents couldn’t pay, that was alright the group had you covered.
Through the first months of the pandemic, the group was sewing in shifts for long hours each day as they created 300 masks a day.
Currently, the group has made more than 13,000 face coverings and while production has slowed a bit, they still churn out around 1,000 masks a week.
“We just wanted to keep everyone safe,” explained Meyer-Drasutis about how their sewing quest began. “At times, I don’t want to say it was stressful (turning out so many masks), but we did feel like it was on our shoulders to help people. There was such a need at first that people were waiting in line.
“Now, everyone has easy access to masks,” continued Meyer-Drasutis. “So we’ve slowed down a bit, but we still enjoy doing it.”
During those long days, the group found out a lot about themselves and the community.
The stress of making 300 masks a day took a toll on the group’s serger machines. The group’s machines weren’t made for the quantity of work being done on them and they quickly broke down.
A friend with connections came to the rescue.
Joe Vecchiarelli, a costume designer, who most recently has worked on “Dancing with the Stars” heard of the group’s plight and since TV production has been haulted, he sent the group an industrial machine from the CBS lot.
Others also helped.
Volunteers came and spent time sewing and cutting material.
Others volunteered their vehicles for the supply runs.
“Through all of this we learned we had resources and friends we didn’t know we had,” admitted Meyer-Drasutis. “It was awesome the way everyone came together. Everyone just shared what they had and it was awesome to see.”
Masks can still be found at Goin’ Postal in Defiance, as well as in the antique store Then and Now in Angola, Ind. But with the group being more-or-less caught up they have expanded to doing custom mask orders with logos, print or special patterns.
And soon, their creations will be found all around the country.
The group has been asked to bring their creations to the Original Sewing & Quilt Expo that has shows coming up in Cleveland, Cincinnati, Novi, Mich., Houston, Dallas and Chicago.
With all of the hours spent in close quarters helping fellow northwest Ohio residents it would be understandable if the group took full advantage of spending less time together this summer. But for this group of hometown heroes, they say that the time spent together helping others during the coronavirus pandemic has brought them even closer.
“Things have slowed down and we’ve gotten to enjoy our summer,” ended Meyer-Drasutis. “But we’re all a lot closer now, than before. We all hung out before, but now we’re together all the time even if we’re not sewing.”
Anyone wishing to custom order masks can contact Meyer-Drasutis through the Going’ Postal’s Facebook page or by contacting Meyer-Drasutis via Facebook at Francine Meyer-Drasutis.
