Confirmed coronavirus cases haven’t overwhelmed area counties, but local first responders who have daily contact with the public know the risks they face each day.
In fact, in mid-March — when no one was sure where the local coronavirus situation was headed — first responders began stepping up their prevention measures to help limit the potential spread of the illness.
Their regular public contact put them in the frontlines of the response. And it meant the increased use of personal protection equipment (PPE), which continues to be used today, although some discretion is now allowed where law enforcement officers are involved.
“It’s obviously changing constantly, every day,” said Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel.
His office mandated mask usage for its deputies early in the situation, but has eased off that requirement recently, leaving discretion with officers. However, officers must observe the six-foot social distancing guideline with the public, otherwise “we have to take precaution,” Engel said.
While things are evolving with respect to response tactics, when it comes to enforcing the law and responding to complaints, Engel noted that “we’re not going to stop doing our job because of this. Absolutely, we’re handling everything just like we did before.”
His office shares one common concern with many local first responders — ensuring that their staffs are protected and can remain functioning at full force. An infection among officers would reduce their already small staffs and complicate this, they noted.
The Defiance Police Department, for example, put its officers on a seven-day schedule, where some would work for a full week while others were off. Implemented early in the situation, this was designed to ensure that the group that was off would be protected if the some in the other group needed to be quarantined.
Officers’ regular work schedule was resumed on June 1, according to Shafer, but his office continues to remain vigilant.
While officers can use their discretion in wearing a mask to work and on the job, all have their temperature taken when their day begins, Shafer explained.
Like the sheriff’s office, the police department relies on screening to determine their response equipment when dispatched to a call. This is handled by Defiance County’s 911 communications center, which processes all emergency calls throughout the county.
Dispatchers ask a number of questions when fielding a 911 call to determine the needed precautions. Rubber gloves, masks and face shields can be employed depending upon the nature of things.
“Every call that comes in (dispatchers) ask if they are having COVID symptoms,” explained Shafer, “... and this is relayed to officers so we know to take precautions.”
Fortunately, the area’s low confirmed case total means local law enforcement has had very few incidents where a response with full protection equipment was necessary.
For first responders like EMTs and paramedics — who are used to dealing with health-related matters — the new response protocols aren’t that much different than the old ones. They’re used to donning PPE such as rubber gloves and masks, decontaminating their quarters and equipment, or placing surgical masks on patients.
”It was a pretty easy for us to transition to because we do it on all our runs,” said Defiance Fire Capt. Kenton McQuillin. “We wear gloves and PPE.
Defiance Fire Lt. Aaron Hopson added that if a patient is suspected of having coronavirus, first responders could limit their exposure by sending in just one person, and not the entire EMS team before upping their level of PPE.
“We’re still using the same precautions throughout this entire pandemic that we started out at the beginning clear back in March,” said Defiance Fire Chief Bill Wilkins.
He noted that “we have no way to test” patients for coronavirus, “so we’re acting on the aspect that everybody has it. We wear the same gear for every call, so we’re treating the unknown side.”
Too, first responders have families and concerns about what they might bring home each day, so there is extra reason for vigilance, according to Hopson.
“The guys around here are taking it very seriously,” he said. “... everybody here has families. Nobody wants to take anything home with them. We’re concerned about our well-being and the public.”
