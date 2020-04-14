Unfortunately the current COVID-19 health concerns have necessitated fundamental changes in how some local businesses must function.
The support and patronage of our locally-owned businesses is important for the future of these establishments which are the backbone of our communities.
The Crescent-News will publish a list of local businesses remaining open at this time and hours of operation each Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday both in print and online. Should this list become too long, only newly added businesses will appear in the print edition.
(Retail business owners who would like to be added to this list may email to crescent@crescent-news.com.)
* * * * *
Dairy Queen
1036 S. Clinton St., Defiance
Open 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday.
Drive-thru and in store carry-out.
* * * * *
B&Z Auto Repair
1071 Holgate Ave., Defiance
Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
* * * * *
Spin City Laundromat
806 Ralston Ave., Defiance
Open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday.
* * * * *
Vagabond Village Restaurant
18187 U.S. 127, Cecil
Open 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Carry-out only.
* * * * *
Arp’s Hardware
1400 S. Clinton St., Defiance
Open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.
* * * * *
Shoney’s
1880 S. Jefferson Ave., Defiance
Open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. daily
Curbside pick-up.
* * * * *
Jewell Cafe
27893 Jewell Road, Defiance
Open Wednesday-Saturday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Carry-out only.
* * * * *
Hawks Pizza and Drive Thru
402 E. Washington St., Napoleon
Open Monday-Thursday 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
* * * * *
Riverview Memory Gardens
29231 County Road 424, Defiance
Open by appointment.
* * * * *
Eric’s Ice Cream Factory
Drive-thru and carry-out only at all three locations.
1600 N. Clinton St., Defiance
Open Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
* * *
1225 S. Clinton St., Defiance
Open Monday-Sunday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
* * *
1830 E. Second St., Defiance
Open Monday-Sunday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
* * * * *
The Cabbage Patch Convenience Store
19492 Ohio 637, rural Defiance
Open Monday-Sunday 7 a.m.-10 p.m.
* * * * *
Apache Dairy Bar
9974 U.S. 127, Sherwood
Open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday; noon-8 p.m. Sunday.
Drive-thru open
* * * * *
Speed’s Repair
1320 Ottawa Ave., Defiance
Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.
* * * * *
Ensign’s Pub
611 Ottawa Ave., Defiance
Open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Carry-out only.
* * * * *
Hubbard Law Firm, LLC
650 W. First St., Defiance
Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
* * * * *
Marco’s Pizza (4 locations)
900 N. Clinton St., Defiance
Open 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Sunday.
Online, carry-out, pick-up window.
* * *
1402 Scott St., Napoleon
3:30-10:30 p.m. Monday-Tuesday; 11 a.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Sunday.
Online and carry-out.
* * *
1305 S. Main St., Bryan
11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Sunday.
Online, carry-out, pick-up window.
* * *
843 N. Williams St., Paulding
3:30-10:30 p.m. Monday-Tuesday; 11 a.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Sunday.
Online, carryout, pick-up window.
* * * * *
Dilly Door Co.
1640 Baltimore Road, Defiance
Open 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday
* * * * *
The Drop Zone Pizzeria
13995 Fruit Ridge Road, Defiance
Open 4-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 4-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 4-8 p.m. Sunday.
Carry-out and delivery only.
* * * * *
Defiance Pancake House
2023 S. Jefferson Ave., Defiance
Open 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday-Tuesday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
Carry-out only.
* * * * *
The Hubbard Company
612 Clinton St., Defiance
Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
* * * * *
Bud’s Restaurant
505 Second St., Defiance
Open 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
Carry-out only.
* * * * *
Dee N’ Gee’s Dairy Bar
27591 Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, Ayersville
Open 2-8:30 p.m. Monday-Sunday.
Drive-thru only.
* * * * *
Batt and Stevens Body Shop
07959 Independence Road, Jewell
Open 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Tuesday; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 8 a.m.-noon Saturday.
* * * * *
The Ayersville Carry-Out
27986 Ayersville Pleasant Bend Road, Ayersville
Open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
* * * * *
H&R Block (2 locations)
1937 E. Second St. and 1101 Ralston Ave., Defiance.
Open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
MyBlock, online and drop-off services available.
* * * * *
Paulding Pancake House
113 E. Perry St., Paulding
Open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday.
Carry-out only.
* * * * *
The Rumor Mill
502 E. Second St., Defiance
Open 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Drive-thru and delivery.
* * * * *
Lefty’s Pizza
1018 Ralston Ave., Defiance
Open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday.
Carry-out or delivery.
* * * * *
Morris Heating and Cooling
1801 Baltimore Road, Defiance
Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.
* * * * *
Auto Servant
1956 Spruce St., Defiance
Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-noon every other Saturday.
* * * * *
Triple 6 Outdoor
24703 U.S. 6, Stryker
Open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-noon Saturday.
* * * * *
Gary’s Auto Repair
901 Deatrick St., Defiance
Open 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
* * * * *
Jerseys Gameday Grill
1995 N. Clinton St., Defiance
Open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. seven days a week.
Carry-out only.
* * * * *
Jacob’s Meats
08127 Ohio 66, Defiance
Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; 7 a.m.-noon Saturday.
* * * * *
Paul’s Supply
914 Ottawa Ave., Defiance
Open 5-10 a.m. and 1:30-5 p.m. every day but Tuesday.
* * * * *
Weaner, Yoder, Hill & Weber, LTD
401 Wayne Ave., Defiance
Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and by appointment.
