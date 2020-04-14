Carousel - businesses remain open

Unfortunately the current COVID-19 health concerns have necessitated fundamental changes in how some local businesses must function.

The support and patronage of our locally-owned businesses is important for the future of these establishments which are the backbone of our communities.

The Crescent-News will publish a list of local businesses remaining open at this time and hours of operation each Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday both in print and online. Should this list become too long, only newly added businesses will appear in the print edition.

(Retail business owners who would like to be added to this list may email to crescent@crescent-news.com.)

* * * * *

Dairy Queen

1036 S. Clinton St., Defiance

Open 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday.

Drive-thru and in store carry-out.

* * * * *

B&Z Auto Repair

1071 Holgate Ave., Defiance

Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

* * * * *

Spin City Laundromat

806 Ralston Ave., Defiance

Open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday.

* * * * *

Vagabond Village Restaurant

18187 U.S. 127, Cecil

Open 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Carry-out only.

* * * * *

Arp’s Hardware

1400 S. Clinton St., Defiance

Open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

* * * * *

Shoney’s

1880 S. Jefferson Ave., Defiance

Open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. daily

Curbside pick-up.

* * * * *

Jewell Cafe

27893 Jewell Road, Defiance

Open Wednesday-Saturday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Carry-out only.

* * * * *

Hawks Pizza and Drive Thru

402 E. Washington St., Napoleon

Open Monday-Thursday 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

* * * * *

Riverview Memory Gardens

29231 County Road 424, Defiance

Open by appointment.

* * * * *

Eric’s Ice Cream Factory

Drive-thru and carry-out only at all three locations.

1600 N. Clinton St., Defiance

Open Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

* * *

1225 S. Clinton St., Defiance

Open Monday-Sunday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

* * *

1830 E. Second St., Defiance

Open Monday-Sunday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

* * * * *

The Cabbage Patch Convenience Store

19492 Ohio 637, rural Defiance

Open Monday-Sunday 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

* * * * *

Apache Dairy Bar

9974 U.S. 127, Sherwood

Open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday; noon-8 p.m. Sunday.

Drive-thru open

* * * * *

Speed’s Repair

1320 Ottawa Ave., Defiance

Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.

* * * * *

Ensign’s Pub

611 Ottawa Ave., Defiance

Open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Carry-out only.

* * * * *

Hubbard Law Firm, LLC

650 W. First St., Defiance

Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

* * * * *

Marco’s Pizza (4 locations)

900 N. Clinton St., Defiance

Open 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Online, carry-out, pick-up window.

* * *

1402 Scott St., Napoleon

3:30-10:30 p.m. Monday-Tuesday; 11 a.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Online and carry-out.

* * *

1305 S. Main St., Bryan

11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Online, carry-out, pick-up window.

* * *

843 N. Williams St., Paulding

3:30-10:30 p.m. Monday-Tuesday; 11 a.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Online, carryout, pick-up window.

* * * * *

Dilly Door Co.

1640 Baltimore Road, Defiance

Open 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday

* * * * *

The Drop Zone Pizzeria

13995 Fruit Ridge Road, Defiance

Open 4-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 4-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 4-8 p.m. Sunday.

Carry-out and delivery only.

* * * * *

Defiance Pancake House

2023 S. Jefferson Ave., Defiance

Open 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday-Tuesday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.

Carry-out only.

* * * * *

The Hubbard Company

612 Clinton St., Defiance

Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

* * * * *

Bud’s Restaurant

505 Second St., Defiance

Open 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

Carry-out only.

* * * * *

Dee N’ Gee’s Dairy Bar

27591 Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, Ayersville

Open 2-8:30 p.m. Monday-Sunday.

Drive-thru only.

* * * * *

Batt and Stevens Body Shop

07959 Independence Road, Jewell

Open 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Tuesday; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 8 a.m.-noon Saturday.

* * * * *

The Ayersville Carry-Out

27986 Ayersville Pleasant Bend Road, Ayersville

Open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

* * * * *

H&R Block (2 locations)

1937 E. Second St. and 1101 Ralston Ave., Defiance.

Open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

MyBlock, online and drop-off services available.

* * * * *

Paulding Pancake House

113 E. Perry St., Paulding

Open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday.

Carry-out only.

* * * * *

The Rumor Mill

502 E. Second St., Defiance

Open 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Drive-thru and delivery.

* * * * *

Lefty’s Pizza

1018 Ralston Ave., Defiance

Open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday.

Carry-out or delivery.

* * * * *

Morris Heating and Cooling

1801 Baltimore Road, Defiance

Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.

* * * * *

Auto Servant

1956 Spruce St., Defiance

Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-noon every other Saturday.

* * * * *

Triple 6 Outdoor

24703 U.S. 6, Stryker

Open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-noon Saturday.

* * * * *

Gary’s Auto Repair

901 Deatrick St., Defiance

Open 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

* * * * *

Jerseys Gameday Grill

1995 N. Clinton St., Defiance

Open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. seven days a week.

Carry-out only.

* * * * *

Jacob’s Meats

08127 Ohio 66, Defiance

Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; 7 a.m.-noon Saturday.

* * * * *

Paul’s Supply

914 Ottawa Ave., Defiance

Open 5-10 a.m. and 1:30-5 p.m. every day but Tuesday.

* * * * *

Weaner, Yoder, Hill & Weber, LTD

401 Wayne Ave., Defiance

Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and by appointment.

