Carousel - Businesses remain open

Unfortunately the current COVID-19 health concerns have necessitated fundamental changes in how some local businesses must function.

The support and patronage of our locally-owned businesses is important for the future of these establishments which are the backbone of our communities.

The Crescent-News will publish a list of local businesses remaining open at this time and hours of operation each Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday both in print and online. Should this list become too long, only newly added businesses will appear in the print edition.

(Retail business owners who would like to be added to this list may email to crescent@crescent-news.com.)

* * * * *

Dairy Queen

1036 S. Clinton St., Defiance

Open 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday.

Drive-thru and in store carry-out.

* * * * *

B&Z Auto Repair

1071 Holgate Ave., Defiance

Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

* * * * *

Spin City Laundromat

806 Ralston Ave., Defiance

Open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday.

* * * * *

B&I TV and Appliance

711 N. Perry St., Napoleon

Open 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.

* * * * *

Schultz, Huber & Associates

Offices in Defiance, Bryan and Archbold

Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

* * * * *

Vagabond Village Restaurant

18187 U.S. 127, Cecil

Open 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Carry-out only.

* * * * *

DR Computers

515 W. Second St., Defiance

Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

* * * * *

Arp’s Hardware

1400 S. Clinton St., Defiance

Open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

* * * * *

Jak’s Barn Wood Furniture

200 E. High St., Florida

Open noon-6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.

* * * * *

Shoney’s

1880 S. Jefferson Ave., Defiance

Open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. daily

Curb-side pick-up.

* * * * *

King’s Flooring & Furniture Outlet

416 Clinton St., Defiance

Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.

* * * * *

Gig Above Computers

1263 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon

Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday (Call first.)

* * * * *

Menards

08845 Ohio 66, Defiance

Open Monday-Saturday, 6 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

* * * * *

Triple 6 Outdoors

24703 U.S. 6, Stryker

Open Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m.-noon.

* * * * *

Jewell Cafe

27893 Jewell Road, Defiance

Open Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Carry-out only.

* * * * *

Sauder TV

106 S. Defiance St., Archbold

Open Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m.-noon

* * * * *

JDS Auto Body

9735 U.S. 127, Sherwood

Open Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m; Saturday by appointment.

* * * * *

Hawks Pizza and Drive Thru

402 E. Washington St., Napoleon

Open Monday-Thursday 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

* * * * *

Riverview Memory Gardens

29231 County Road 424, Defiance

Open by appointment.

* * * * *

Eric’s Ice Cream Factory

Drive-thru and carry-out only at all three locations.

1600 N. Clinton St., Defiance

Open Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday 11 a.m. -10 p.m.

1225 S. Clinton St., Defiance

Open Monday-Sunday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

1830 E. Second St., Defiance

Open Monday-Sunday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

* * * * *

The Cabbage Patch Convenience Store

19492 Ohio 637, Defiance

Open Monday-Sunday 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

* * * * *

Hughes Insurance and Tax Preparation

310 E. Second St., Defiance

Open Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Sunday variable during tax season.

* * * * *

Herron’s Amish Furniture

2250 Scott St., Napoleon

Open Monday-Saturday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Load comments