Unfortunately the current COVID-19 health concerns have necessitated fundamental changes in how some local businesses must function.
The support and patronage of our locally-owned businesses is important for the future of these establishments which are the backbone of our communities.
The Crescent-News will publish a list of local businesses remaining open at this time and hours of operation each Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday both in print and online. Should this list become too long, only newly added businesses will appear in the print edition.
Dairy Queen
1036 S. Clinton St., Defiance
Open 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday.
Drive-thru and in store carry-out.
B&Z Auto Repair
1071 Holgate Ave., Defiance
Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Spin City Laundromat
806 Ralston Ave., Defiance
Open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday.
B&I TV and Appliance
711 N. Perry St., Napoleon
Open 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.
Schultz, Huber & Associates
Offices in Defiance, Bryan and Archbold
Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Vagabond Village Restaurant
18187 U.S. 127, Cecil
Open 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Carry-out only.
DR Computers
515 W. Second St., Defiance
Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Arp’s Hardware
1400 S. Clinton St., Defiance
Open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.
Jak’s Barn Wood Furniture
200 E. High St., Florida
Open noon-6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.
Shoney’s
1880 S. Jefferson Ave., Defiance
Open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. daily
Curb-side pick-up.
King’s Flooring & Furniture Outlet
416 Clinton St., Defiance
Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
Gig Above Computers
1263 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon
Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday (Call first.)
Menards
08845 Ohio 66, Defiance
Open Monday-Saturday, 6 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
(Retail business owners who would like to be added to this list may email to crescent@crescent-news.com.)
