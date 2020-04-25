More than a dozen Defiance County business leaders participated in a teleconference Friday afternoon with Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted to discuss the coronavirus situation.
The Crescent-News was permitted access to the noon teleconference organized by Ohio 82nd House District Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance.
Husted spoke for less than eight minutes about the situation generally — noting an announcement Monday on a three-phased plan to reopen Ohio’s economy — before fielding several questions from participants.
He credited the state government’s decision-making, including closing schools, to slow “the spread of coronavirus.” But he said Ohioans — who he described as “very compliant” — are the “big champions.”
“And they deserve the credit because they were the ones who just really squashed the curve, so to speak,” added Husted, “by practicing social distancing, staying at home and not allowing the virus to spread.”
According to Husted, Ohio is “in better shape than most states,” which means things might be allowed to reopen sooner here than surrounding states.
“The modelers, the ones the president discussed from the University of Wisconsin, suggest that Ohio would be poised to open things back up between May 10 and May 17, which is much earlier than what those same modelers are saying for Indiana and Michigan,” said Husted. “And so we are, hopefully, going to be in a better position if these trends continue.”
He said data is “trending in the right direction. And that helps us build more confidence that we can begin to ease some of the restrictions.”
According to Husted, the state convened a business group to consider safe practices for businesses and their employees.
“That’s what we intend to do in recommending protocols for Monday’s announcement, which will allow businesses and portions of the economy that have not been able to operate to restart their operations starting on May 1,” said Husted, a graduate of Montpelier High School. “It’s critical, though, that we continue to practice safe workplace and practices in our personal lives.
“The coronavirus is just as dangerous today as it was a month ago,” he added. “It will be just as dangerous a month from now than it is today. And it’s going to be with us throughout 2020. This is not going away until there is a vaccine. But we just have to learn to live with it. And with the experience that we’ve had at a month of doing this and seeing what works in different places, we believe that experience informs these decisions that will help us learn to live with coronavirus in our lives.”
On Monday, Ohio’s reopening will be explained, according to Husted, and include three phases.
The first, he said, will involve businesses which “have the same people coming in day after day ... and having large groups of customers come in and leave and go to different places.”
The second, explained Husted, will be businesses “that have some frequency of activity with customers that come from various places and then leave and go back out.”
The third and final phase, he added, are places “where there are large crowds that are not connected on a daily basis, like a concert, or a venue or a football stadium, or things like that.”
After laying out that plan, Husted handled a number of questions from local business leaders.
Mike Osborne of Defiance’s Credit Adjustments, for example, asked if coronavirus remediation efforts could be geared more toward a particular area. He suggested, for example, that the problem could be worse in places like Cincinnati or Columbus.
“There are places affected heavily and places that aren’t so much,” said Osborne. “Is there a way we cannot have such a sweeping decision made for Defiance, Ohio, as opposed to Cincinnati, or Columbus ... ?”
“Trying to write this for the whole state of Ohio is very difficult,” responded Husted. “Now, there are some things that the governor and I have discussed where we might be able to do them on a regional basis or a county by county basis. But it’s really hard to have the data to prove any of those because it lags by 14 days, and one of the reasons numbers are low in some places is because they just don’t have the testing. ... As a matter of fact about 25-30% will not ever outwardly show they have symptoms. ... we’re looking at those things, but no, I don’t want to create an expectation that any of Monday’s announcement will have any of those kind of things in it.”
Another question was posed by Defiance restaurant owner Steve Grube. He wanted to know when restaurants like Buffalo Wild Wings might be allowed to reopen.
“I wish I had a good answer for you,” said Husted. “It will not be on May 1, unless we have some dramatic event happen that makes us feel we can do that. ... The data right now says that between May 10 and May 17 may be a period, if things hold, that that could — and I said could — happen, but if the data doesn’t hold and we do phase 1 and people don’t comply and we have a spread, then that date will get into pushed off into the future.”
Defiance business owner Sam Strausbaugh asked whether the impact of the situation on mental health is being considered by the state.
“Are there discussions about mental health issues that are occurring at the same time as there are discussions about this virus spread that’s occurring?” asked Strausbaugh.
“You raise a great point,” responded Husted. “... I keep trying to make this point to the health professionals who are epidemiologists focused on coronavirus — that there are other consequences in life. This has health consequences, it has economic consequences, and the economic situation will create other health consequences. And we know this: that for every percentage point that the unemployment rate goes up, you see an increase in suicides, in depression, in drug addiction, in homelessness, in other types of diseases, like diabetes.”
He added that any economic recession “hits the people at the low end of the economic scale the hardest. And I keep trying to make the point, and I will continue to make the point, that while the coronavirus is very dangerous, economic collapse is also very dangerous from a health perspective. And we have to find the right balance between lives and livelihoods, and people’s futures versus the present threat.”
Doug Shindler of Baker Shindler Ready Mix in Defiance posted a question concerning state revenues. This includes the state gas tax, which was increased last year by the Ohio General Assembly.
“Our revenues from the gas tax are obviously getting crushed right now,” said Husted. “When you’re not selling gasoline, you’re not generating revenue for the road construction. And so that’s going to set us back significantly. I can’t put a percentage to it at this point in time, but I know I saw at one point in time that sales were down anywhere 43 to 26% depending on the day, in fuel sales. So, obviously that’s what’s going to happen to the revenue. As far as the state budget, ... the governor’s already ordered 20% cuts. ... it’s projected as of right now that over the course of the next 15 months of our current budget we could spend the rainy day fund ($2.7 billion) almost twice and still have to make cuts.”
