Several local banking institutions are the latest to take action to ensure the well being of their employees and customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Defiance, the State Bank, First Federal Bank and Midwest Community Federal Credit Union have modified lobby services in an effort to continue serving customers, while taking action to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Specific changes can be found on your banking institution’s website.
“The spread of COVID-19 continues to affect the financial services industry as well,” explained State Bank president and CEO Mark Klein via press release. “Our clients and communities rely on our services and financial resources, especially those that will enable all our stakeholders to identify a viable path forward. To this end, we at the State Bank have taken measures to not only ensure we provide adequate liquidity to our clients but do so in a responsible manner.
“The health and well being of our employees, customers and community remains our highest priority,” added Klein. “In that spirit, we have made the decision to serve clients’ traditional transactions through our existing drive-thru locations only, thus limiting the risk of face-to-face interactions.”
Local banking officials explain that the decision to modify how local residents bank hasn’t come from any state or federal agency. Instead, it’s an effort to ensure the safety of the customers they serve.
“While we have not received direct orders from government agencies or regulators, we have made the proactive decision to modify our lobby services,” said First Federal marketing president Jim Williams on Thursday morning. “This decision was made to help support the nationwide efforts for social distancing to help prevent the continued spread of the COVID-19.”
And while many local institutions are modifying the way they provide customer service, other local institutions are keeping their normal business procedures intact.
“As of right now we’re not taking the actions of closing lobbies,” explained Mickey Schwarzbek, president/CEO of Sherwood State Bank. “It’s business as usual. Right now, our banking industry locally is as strong as it’s ever been.
“At this point each bank can do as they choose to protect their customers and employees,” added Scwarzbek, when asked if there were any state or federal restrictions being put on local lenders. “We have talked immensely about what to do now and looking down the road and as of right now it’s business as usual with us offering full banking services.
“Those involved in the decision realize that as a community we are in uncharted territory, but they know that together we can overcome any obstacle,” he added.
“This outbreak is like nothing we have experienced in our lifetime,” explained Donald P. Hileman, First Federal CEO. “Businesses on both a national and local level, as well as the employees of those businesses, will likely feel the financial impact. We appreciate the assistance that the government has already committed to help individuals and businesses, and we anticipate we will see additional measures to protect the economy. As a community, it is important that we come together to support each other during this unprecedented time.”
