Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, many churches in the Defiance six-county area have announced they have temporarily closed their doors for worship.
The following is a list of churches that have provided information to The Crescent-News about live-streaming worship opportunities.
Area churches not listed that want to be added to this weekly listing can contact Tim McDonough at at 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, or send an email to tmcdonough@crescent-news.com.
• St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Defiance, Sundays at 9:55 a.m. on Facebook.
• Xperience Church, Defiance, Sundays at 9 a.m, 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Facebook and YouTube.
• Defiance Church of the Nazarene, Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on Facebook.
• Kings Cross Church, Defiance, Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on Zoom or YouTube. To find out how to watch, go to kingscrossdefiance.com/kcc-during-covid19/.
• Defiance Christian Church, Sundays at 10:30 a.m. at defiancechristian.org, click “DCC Watch,” on Facebook and YouTube.
• Free Christian Church of God, Continental, Sundays at 10:30 a.m. with select messages on Facebook.
• St. John United Church of Christ, Defiance, Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on Facebook.
• First Baptist Church, Defiance, Sundays at 10:30 a.m. at fbcdefiance.org, click “Watch Sunday Service.”
• Zion’s Lutheran Church, Defiance, Sundays at 9:45 a.m. at zionslutheranchurch.com. Recorded worship can be found on DCTV on Wednesday evenings.
• St. John Catholic Church, Defiance, Sundays at 10 a.m., Monday, Tuesday, Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and Wednesday, Friday, Saturday at 7:15 a.m. on Facebook. The church is open daily from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. for quiet prayer.
• St. Paul Lutheran, Defiance, Sundays at 10:15 a.m. on YouTube.
• St. John Lutheran Church, Defiance, Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. and Sundays at 11 a.m. on YouTube.
• St. Michael Catholic Church, Hicksville, Saturdays at 4 p.m. and Wednesday and Thursday at 8:30 a.m. on Facebook and YouTube (these services also will be available on the St. Mary, Edgerton and St. Joseph, Blakeslee, Facebook pages and YouTube channels).
• Divine Mercy Parish, Paulding, Payne and Antwerp, available daily on YouTube.
• Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, Defiance, Sundays at 11 a.m. on Facebook.
• Ayersville United Methodist and Trinity United Methodist, Defiance, combined worship service at 9 a.m. at ayersvillechurch.com and trinitydefiance.org.
• First Presbyterian Church, Paulding, Sundays at 10:30 a.m. featuring announcements, a devotional, prayer and praise song on Facebook. In addition, a shortened service featuring a sermon, prayer and hymn is available each week at firstpresbyterianpaulding.com/recent services.
