LIBERTY CENTER — The following is a release from Richie Peters, superintendent of Liberty Center Local Schools, to Liberty Center students, staff and parents/guardians:
“The state recently released information that all Henry County school personnel will have the opportunity to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during the week of Feb. 15.
“In coordination with the Henry County Health Department and local school districts, Friday, Feb. 19, has been designated as the day Liberty Center school personnel can receive the vaccine.
“Accordingly, there will be no school on Friday, Feb. 19. This day will be used for staff professional development and administering vaccines to any school personnel choosing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
“The second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will occur either March 12 or March 19. The date will be dependent on the type of vaccine the county receives. We will release the date when the health department is able to finalize the information.
“As a district, we are incredibly grateful to our students, staff, parents/guardians and our community. Your support throughout the COVID-19 pandemic has provided our students with the opportunity for in-person learning, and we look forward to being able to continue with in-person learning throughout the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.”
