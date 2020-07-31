LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center Locals Schools have announced its reopening plan for the 2020-21 school year.
In a letter sent to parents/guardians in the district, superintendent Richie Peters stated: “Liberty Center Schools have been working diligently and collaboratively to prepare plans, protocols and safety measures, that will allow our students and staff to return to the learning environment in a safe and educationally conducive manner.
“District staff, the Henry County Health Department and the results of the parent survey, have all contributed in the development of these guidelines. Please note the impact of COVID-19 on our local, state and national communities could change these plans at a moment’s notice. If necessary, Liberty Center Schools will communicate any changes with you in a prompt manner.”
The following is the school reopening plan:
School Calendar
● Two additional staff professional development (PD) days have been added to the calendar, prior to the start of the school year. School is scheduled to start on Thursday, Aug. 27.
• Aug. 21, PD day; Aug. 24-25, PD days; Aug. 26, teacher work day; and Aug. 27, first day of school.
● There will be a two-hour late start on Sept. 8. This will allow staff to reflect on what restart practices were successful and what changes need to be made.
● The staff will be trained on school and transportation safety measures.
● The staff will receive additional training on distance learning strategies in the event school is forced to shut down.
Student Health and Safety Protocols
COVID-19 Positive Protocol
● For individuals who test positive for COVID-19, as defined by Henry County Health Department, may return to school 10 days after symptom onset and resolution of fever for at least 24 hours, without the use of fever-reducing medications, and with improvement of other symptoms.
• Contact tracing will be conducted by the Henry County Health Department, and they will contact all impacted individuals.
● Students who are quarantined at home will be responsible for school work.
● When returning to school, the child must be escorted to the school by a parent/guardian to be checked by the nurse for safety measures.
COVID-19 Exposure Protocol
● For individuals who have been exposed and deemed a close contact of someone with COVID-19, as defined by Henry County Health Department, they must be quarantined for 14 days before returning to school.
• Contact tracing will be conducted by the Henry County Health Department and its staff will contact all impacted individuals.
● Students who are quarantined at home will be responsible for school work.
● When returning to school, the child must be escorted to the school by a parent/guardian to be checked by the nurse for safety measures.
Non-COVID-19 Illnesses
● Students should be symptom free and fever free for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication before returning to school.
● When returning to school, the child must be escorted to the school by a parent/guardian to be checked by the nurse for safety measures.
Daily Health Assessments and Temperature Checks
● Students and staff will have their temperature taken at school each day upon arrival.
● Students exhibiting a fever of 100°F or higher, chills, or exhibiting other COVID-19 symptoms, will be isolated and examined by the school nurse.
Face Masks/Shields
● All students are required to bring a clean face mask/shield to school each day.
• Face masks/shields must cover the nose, mouth, and chin.
• Face masks/shields will be provided for those students who forget or who need one.
• Face masks/shields must be school appropriate as defined in the student handbook.
● Students in grades PK-2 are strongly recommended and encouraged to wear face masks/shields at school.
● Students in grades 3-12 must wear a face mask/shield unless otherwise instructed by school staff.
● Face masks/shields are required for all PK-12 students on school buses and all transportation vehicles.
● Staff members are required to wear a face mask/shield unless alone in their classroom or office.
● The school nurse and/or staff who care for students who exhibit COVID-19 symptoms will wear PPE.
Training
● Professional Development will be provided to all staff at the start of the school year on identifying COVID-19 symptoms and safety measures.
Divided Clinic Locations
● There will be an area for students displaying COVID-19 symptoms who are waiting to be picked up and another area for all other medically-related services.
Classroom Occupancy
● Classroom layouts will be arranged for social distancing to the greatest extent possible.
● Assigned seats will be required.
● The sharing of materials will be reduced and discouraged.
● Students may assist in disinfecting their desk as needed.
Hand Sanitation Stations
● Students will be provided with hand sanitizer throughout the school building, classrooms, and when using school transportation.
● All students and staff must sanitize their hands before entering the classrooms.
● Students will be required to practice proper hand washing techniques and sanitizing throughout the school day.
Building Safety
Morning arrival
● The school building doors will not open until 7:45 a.m. Classes will begin at 8 a.m. Students must report to their classroom immediately upon arrival. Breakfast will still be available for students beginning at 7:45 a.m.
Visitors
● Visitors will not be permitted beyond the main offices unless given permission by an administrator.
● Visitors given permission to be in the building will have their temperature checked and must wear a face mask/shield upon entering the building.
Field Trips
● There will be no field trips until further notice.
Restrooms
● Restrooms will be sanitized regularly throughout the school day.
Recess
● Students will sanitize hands before and after recess.
● Certain pieces of playground equipment may be restricted.
● Face masks/shields will not be required for students to wear when recess is outdoors.
Increased Cleaning
● The maintenance and custodial staff will be performing additional cleaning routines throughout the day, especially in high traffic areas. Classrooms will be sanitized each day during non-school hours.
Drinking Fountains
● The drinking fountains will not be available during the school day.
● Students are encouraged to bring a bottle of water to school each day.
● The water bottle filling stations will be accessible.
HVAC
● A new air filtration system with germicidal UV technology is being installed to minimize and neutralize indoor air pollutants.
Food Service
● All food items will be served by the cafeteria staff. There will be no self-serving items.
● Restricted serving lines, assigned seating, and additional eating spaces will be created to maximize social distancing.
● Students will receive an ID with a barcode to limit the amount of touches.
● Cafeteria tables will be cleaned and sanitized between lunch periods. Students may assist.
Transportation
● All drivers must wear face masks/shields when students are on the bus/school transportation.
● All students will wear face masks/shields on the bus/school transportation.
• All face masks/shields must completely cover the nose, mouth and chin.
• Face masks/shields must be school appropriate as defined in the student handbook.
● Students must use hand sanitizer when boarding and exiting the bus.
● Assigned seats will be mandated and enforced.
● The first two seats of the bus will remain open.
● Students will be dropped off curbside to enter the building beginning at 7:45 a.m.
● There will be no passes to ride different buses until further notice.
● All transportation vehicles will be sanitized at the end of each route/trip.
Parent-Elected Virtual Learning Option
● A virtual learning option will be available for all students.
● An individualized virtual learning plan will be created by the building principals.
• NOVA will be used K-12 for the parent opted online learning plan.
● Parents choosing the virtual learning option must complete the form on the district website by Aug. 17.
● A student must remain in the virtual learning program until the end of the quarter.
Mandated School Closure: Remote Learning
● In the event school will be shut down, a distance learning plan will be implemented.
● Google Classroom and Seesaw will be the platforms used for distance learning.
● A more detailed distance learning plan will be communicated once it is established.
Events
● All back-to-school events, such as open house, are being reviewed and determined if they can be done under the COVID-19 guidelines.
● Information on school events, including extra-curriculars, will be communicated as early as possible.
