LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center Local Schools have announced procedures for the end of the school year in a letter sent to parents/guardians on Wednesday by superintendent Richie Peters.
It was announced that district-wide, grades for the fourth quarter will be recorded as pass or fail, and that no new material will be introduced after May 8. The last day for students to submit work is May 20. Teachers will be available to provide support and guidance to students making up work from May 11-20. Meanwhile, all College Credit Plus student courses will go until May 15.
In addition, students who receive special education services will continue to receive those services remotely until May 20.
Concerning technology, in the letter Peters stated: “We want students to continue to have educational opportunities without the stressors of school requirements during the summer. As such, we will not be collecting electronic devices for those students who are returning to Liberty Center Schools for the 2020-21 school year. If you would prefer to return the device, please contact your student’s principal to schedule drop-off arrangements.”
Lockers and desks will be cleaned out by Liberty Center staff members and bagged accordingly. Building principals will coordinate efforts to conduct a pick-up of those items.
More information on the pick-up will come in the near future from the building principals.
Plans for graduation are underway, with the date to remain the same.
“The significance of high school graduation in a young adult’s life cannot be understated,” said Peters. “Plans are being finalized for graduation and information will be forthcoming. Having a graduation ceremony that is meaningful to honor our class of 2020 is a priority of the district.
“Our goal is to honor our graduates in the most authentic way possible, under the guidelines provided by the governor and local health officials,” continued Peters. “The date will remain May 24 so that all graduates will have the opportunity to participate.
Added Peters: “We realize this is not how everyone anticipated ending the 2019-20 school year, but we thank you for your patience and cooperation during this unprecedented time.”
For more information, call 419-533-5011.
