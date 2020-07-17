NAPOLEON — Leisure Time Winery in rural Napoleon has announced that it is closing effective immediately until July 31 due to COVID-19 concerns.
Information released on the company's Facebook page said: "It has been brought to our attention that a number of our guests during Name That Tune, Saturday night July 11, have tested positive for COVID-19. We wish health and speedy recovery to anyone that may have been impacted.
"With this knowledge, we will be closing Leisure Time Winery until a tentative date of July 31. The safety of our guests and staff is our number-one priority, and we feel it necessary to take these steps to ensure just that.
"Since we are unaware of the specific people that have been impacted, we urge anyone not feeling well to get tested. To our guests and entertainment with events booked during this time, we will be in contact with all of you. Thank you for your support, we hope to see you very soon."
The Henry County Health Department has identified several confirmed cases linked to the event and is working with the winery to investigate those cases. The Henry County Health Department is also asking those who attended the event to call their local health department.
"We urge anyone who attended the event to watch for symptoms and contact their healthcare provider should they begin to experience any signs," said Julie Laug, director of nursing for the Henry County Health Department through a press release. "Every guest in attendance longer than 15 minutes should self-quarantine through July 25 and seek a COVID test if you have any symptoms. This includes remaining at home during these days, watching for symptoms, and if possible stay away from others, especially those who are at a higher risk for getting sick from COVID-19."
The Henry County Health Department can be contacted by calling 419-599-5545.
Leisure Time Winery is located at 16982 County Road M2 in rural Napoleon near Okolona. For more information, call 419-758-3442 or go to lesiuretimewinery.com.
