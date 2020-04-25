Local legislators participated in a teleconference with Defiance County business leaders Friday afternoon, and vowed support.
Ohio 82nd House District Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance organized the teleconference with Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, who grew up in Williams County. Ohio 81st House District Rep. Jim Hoops of Napoleon and Ohio 1st District Sen. Rob McColley of Napoleon participated as well.
While Husted updated leaders on the state’s plan to reopen businesses and answered several questions (see related story), Riedel pledged support for the business community in a trying time.
“I do want to emphasize again and restate that Jim Hoops, Rob McColley and Craig Riedel want you to all know we are on the job,” he said. “It’s hard. I mean we’re stuck in our houses, but we are constantly just throughout the day communicating with our peers, with our constituents, trying to help as much as we possibly can. And we are communicating directly with Gov. DeWine and Jon Husted. I’m texting them directly, they’re responding to me directly. I’ve send them both letters and I know Rob has as well.”
Riedel told business leaders that if they have an idea or “there’s just something you think could make a real positive impact on all of this ... we want to hear your ideas. We do, and we’ll pass those on along. And if you have a problem please let us now, particularly, I know there’s still a struggle with the unemployment benefit system. We’re making slow progress.
“Please know that we want to help you,” Riedel added. “We appreciate you all. You’re the engine. We’ve got to get you guys going. We’ve got to get everybody going. I think Jon gets it. I’m hopeful that Jon will continue to be in the governor’s ear. We all know we got to do it safely. We all know that, but we’re all adults. I mean we understand that and no one wants to do this the wrong way. We all want to do it the right, and we will.”
Riedel pledged to send the governor’s reopening plans — that Husted said will be revealed Monday — to local business leaders when he gets them.
“Hopefully, that’s Monday afternoon, but as soon as I get it, I will get it to you all,” he said.
McColley told business leaders to “consider us a resource and a sounding board for any issues that you’re having with the state.”
Hoops thanked Riedel for putting together the teleconference, saying it was very informative.
“There’s a lot of good things people are doing in the community, too,” he said. “You hear the stories ... just bringing people together, and it’s a very tough time.”
