NAPOLEON — A possible LED lighting conversion project and distance learning were the main topics of discussion during the Napoleon Area Board of Education meeting held virtually on Zoom Wednesday evening.
Business manager Cory Niekamp shared information about an opportunity to do a LED lighting conversion at Napoleon High School, Napoleon Elementary School and the district bus garage, with contractor Energy Optimizers, USA of Dayton.
Niekamp shared the cost of the conversion would be $273,665, with $12,195 of that paid for through a grant by Efficiency Smart of Columbus.
The district currently spends approximately $312,000 per year for electricity. The conversion would see a projected savings of $39,414 per year, which means the project would pay for itself in about seven years.
“As part of an energy conservation program, we’re committed to reducing as much load as possible,” said Niekamp. “If you remember about two years ago we changed all the exterior lights to LED, but the last piece is looking at the interior lights.
“The project would take about 2-3 months, and if we do it during school it would take place second and third shift. If we do it in the summer, that would be ideal,” added Niekamp. “Energy Optimizers would take bids from local contractors to do the retrofit.”
No action was taken by the board on the project.
In his report, superintendent Erik Belcher, gave a brief update on distance learning, telling the board that plans for a shutdown were in the works before the shutdown was announced on March 12 by Gov. Mike DeWine.
“From what I shared last month, we’re right on where we thought we’d be at this time,” said Belcher. “When the schools closed, we hit the ground running. Our administrators, teachers, aides, cafeteria workers, all our staff have done a fantastic job, and have learned so much in the area of technology, among other things.
“We have also focused on student and family needs, we’re now feeding 300 students a week, up from 30 when we started,” added Belcher. “We’re trying to meet social-emotional needs, and strike that balance between school work and home life. We are doing our best to be as flexible as possible.”
Administrators each shared how distance learning is taking place in their buildings, with prekindergarten-fifth-grade students being graded on a “pass-fail” system the last nine weeks, with students in grades 7-12 still being graded with letter grades. All administrators thanked their staff, students and parents for their efforts.
The board approved the disposal of 150 Chromebooks (that are no longer needed) via public auction, and okayed the purchase of 185 Chromebooks from Dell Financial Services at a one-time cost of $53,444.65.
In addition, the members accepted the allocation of $37,765.22 from the Ohio Department of Education School Bus Purchase Program to pay for the lease of seven school buses, and voted to choose to administer the third-grade English/language arts assessment in paper format for the 2020-21 school year.
“All this resolution does is allow us to take the test in paper and pencil format, and in order to do it that way, we needed to pass a resolution for ODE by May,” said Belcher. “When our third-graders take the fall test, they can take it paper and pencil, which we’ve done the past few years.”
At the close of the meeting, each board member thanked district staff, parents, students and the Napoleon community for pulling together during this time of COVID-19.
The board did meet in executive session, but no action was taken.
In other business, the board:
• approved the employment of Emily Gasche as head custodian at Napoleon Elementary, effective March 30; and the transfer of Elizabeth French, intervention specialist at Napoleon Junior/Senior High to intervention specialist in the multiple disability room at that building, effective July 1.
• issued one-year limited contracts for 2020-21 to Keli Baker, Lane Bese, Adam Blake, Kasey Church, Elizabeth Fitzenreiter, Emily Gerken, Natalie Harvey, Carley Hoffmire, Christie Metzner, Alison Thomas, Branden Turner, Samuel Wesche and Ann Wieland.
• issued two-year limited contracts beginning 2020-21 to Bronson Ebaugh and Ericha Freels.
• issued three-year limited contracts beginning 2020-21 to Chad Bostelman, Julie Eberle, Sara Gilson, Kristin Hartford, Louise Hill, Jason Holubik, Leah Kleman, Corey Kreinbrink, Sara Dilbone and Kaitlin Helberg.
• issued continuing contracts beginning 2020-21 to Donald Eberle, Alex Glassford, Mackenzie Plassman, Catherine Tassler, Lori Vorwerk and Aaron Walston.
• okayed the retirement resignation of Glenn Christiansen, PK-2 guidance counselor, effective May 27 or when the school year is completed; the resignation of Tracy Lickly, bus driver, effective April 8.
• voted for several athletic coaches and supplemental contracts for 2020-21.
• approved the Napoleon Elementary K-6 students fees of $38 per student for 2020-21 (no changes from 2019-20).
• okayed the statements of purpose for students activity groups and new officers for Napoleon Lady Cat softball.
• voted for the substitute list for teachers and paraprofessionals from NwOESC for 2019-20.
• ratified a contract with Verizon for the purchase and use of Verizon products for the district.
• approved a memorandum of understanding with the Napoleon Faculty Association to provide three extended days to guidance counselors.
