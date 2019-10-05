Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, recently announced $26 million in funding for new research projects that focus on metastatic breast cancer, developing new, more-effective treatments and addressing disparities in breast cancer outcomes.
This year’s grant slate focuses on key areas that will help the organization achieve its Bold Goal to reduce the current number of breast cancer deaths in the U.S. by 50 percent by 2026.
“In order to save more lives, we must address the main cause of breast cancer deaths: metastatic breast cancer,” said George Sledge, Susan G. Komen’s chief scientific advisor, M.D., professor of medicine, and chief of the Division of Oncology in the Department of Medicine at Stanford University.
“We are pleased to support research aimed at preventing breast cancers from metastasizing (spreading) and developing new, more effective treatments for metastatic disease,” added Komen’s chief scientific advisor, Jennifer Pietenpol, Ph.D., executive vice president for research at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, director of the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, and B.F. Byrd Jr. professor of molecular oncology at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.
More than an estimated 154,000 women in the U.S. are living with metastatic breast cancer — the most advanced stage of breast cancer that has spread outside the breast, often to the brain, bones, liver and lungs. Currently, there is no cure for metastatic breast cancer, and it is responsible for almost all the 42,000 breast cancer deaths in the U.S. each year.
Among the 60 grants Komen awarded, 38 are focused on better understanding and treating metastatic breast cancer. Grants were also given to researchers who are developing new therapies for breast cancer including aggressive subtypes such as triple negative breast cancer, investigating drug resistance, and addressing health disparities in breast cancer outcomes among specific communities.
“Breast cancer does not affect everyone equally and with the grants we’re funding this year, we’re moving closer to new therapies for aggressive forms of cancer, understanding why treatment doesn’t work in some patients and making sure everyone has access to the care they need,” said Paula Schneider, CEO, Susan G. Komen.
Komen’s Investments in Ohio
Komen’s research grant program is supported in part by funds raised by the organization’s nationwide network of affiliates. Each year, affiliates contribute at least 25% of local funds raised to research, while the remainder of their funds help provide vital education and real-time support to people facing breast cancer today in their communities.
Since 1993, Komen Columbus has funded $20,958,671 to community programs serving local women and men, while contributing $8,370,365 to Komen research.
At the Ohio State University, Komen Scholar Julia White, M.D., will receive $200,000 to study ways to ensure more precise and accurate delivery of radiotherapy to breast tumors to improve therapeutic benefit for patients. She will also evaluate whether a preoperative dose of radiation to the tumor enhances immune response against triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.