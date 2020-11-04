BRYAN — Williams County Sheriff Tom Kochert will have the title "appointed" removed from his name following a landslide victory in the general election Tuesday evening.
In addition, incumbent Republican Williams County Commissioner Lew Hilkert earned a fourth term after voters re-elected him over Democrat Heather Freese, and Independent Jennifer King, in a three-way race for the seat.
Kochert won the April 28 Republican primary from among three candidates, taking 43.6% percent of the vote, some 12 points ahead of the second-place finisher. On Tuesday, he defeated write-in candidate Gary Mohre, whom he took over for as sheriff on June 9, by an unofficial count of 8,960-3,923.
With no Democratic Party candidates or Independents in the race following the primary, Kochert appeared set to assume a four-year term in January.
But in May, Mohre — a former sheriff’s deputy of 13 years and long-time Blakeslee police chief — filed as a write-in candidate. He had been named sheriff temporarily by county commissioners in March after Steve Towns resigned to avoid prosecution on a records-release issue.
Kochert admitted Tuesday evening it was a battle to become the next sheriff of Williams County.
"I can tell you, Gary ran quite a campaign, he put the effort into it," began Kochert, the county’s retired state wildlife officer. "It was a long summer, after being appointed in June, I had to do the job and straighten out the office, in addition to campaigning. I am very happy with the result, I'm very humbled, I think those results are very favorable.
"Once I was appointed, there were several weeks I was pushing 60-65 hours per week or more just doing the job," continued Kochert. "In the primary, there were several things I said I was going to do (with training), and by golly, I was going to get those done. So, every weekend was spent on the campaign, going door-to-door, doing Facebook work, putting out signs, going to as many events as I could in this COVID environment. It was a challenge."
The newly-elected sheriff thanked many for winning a four-year term that commences in January.
"The first person I would to thank for bringing this about is the Lord, I have not hidden my faith throughout the primary or this campaign," said Kochert. "Without his guidance, this wouldn't have come about. I would also like to thank my wife for her tireless hours on the campaign. I need to thank all the folks on my campaign, video, IT, advertising, social media, everyone who helped.
"I would like to thank the public for trusting in me, and taking a guy who was relatively unknown, and making me their top law guy," added Kochert. "I will not let them down."
Meanwhile, Hilkert will begin a new four-year term on Jan. 3, 2021, after garnering 53% of the vote, finishing with an unofficial tally of 9,340 votes. King finished with 4,393, while Freese earned 3,884 votes.
Hilkert was quick to thank the voters for another term.
"I'd like to thank the voters of Williams County, I appreciate their vote and their confidence in me, I am humbled by their vote," said Hilkert, who was first appointed to the commissioner seat in March of 2007, after it was vacated by former commissioner Thomas Strup. "I'm looking forward to working for the next four years to the county and give it my best.
"Many times when you have a three-way race like this, it does split up the votes, and it appears that's exactly what happened," added Hilkert. "I find it interesting that two people chose to go after my seat, when there was another open seat that no one went after. But again, it was a well-fought battle by everyone, and I appreciate the fact that the voters chose me to prevail."
Hilkert shared the commissioners have plans on moving forward with sewer projects in Kunkle and Alvordton, but that they will keep their eyes on revenues with the COVID-19 pandemic creating unknowns on that front.
"COVID has been rather cumbersome, I say that because we don't have any idea what is going to happen to revenues if there is a slowdown here in 2021, which very well could happen," said Hilkert. "We as a board of commissioners have been discussing that quite a bit. It's budget time, we know where we are on the expense side, but revenues are difficult to pinpoint. If revenues decline, we will need to go in and reduce expenses as well."
The election results aren't official until being certified by the county's election board during a meeting on Nov. 17.
Turnout among the county's 25,515 registered voters was approximately 73%, with 18,599 voters participating.
Unofficial Williams County results on Tuesday:
Federal offices
President
Joe Biden, D.........4,726
Howie Hawkins, I....68
Jo Jorgensen, Lib.......278
√Donald Trump, R, inc.....13,218
U.S. 5th District
Congressman
√Bob Latta, R-inc.......13,919
Nick Rubando, D......3,908
State offices
81st District state rep.
√Jim Hoops, R.......14,054
Janet Breneman, write-in....347
State Board of Education,
1st District
√Diana Fessler.......4,783
Ohio Supreme Court, justice
√Sharon Kennedy, inc........10,129
John O'Donnell........5,091
Ohio Supreme Court, justice
√Judith French.......7,467
Jennifer Brunner.......7,142
6th District Court of Appeals judge
Myron Duhart, D....5,383
√Charles Sulek, R.....7,837
6th District Court of Appeals judge
√Thomas Osowik, D-inc.......11,356
County offices
Commissioner
Heather Freese, D....3,884
√Lewis Hilkert, R-inc........9,340
Jennifer King, I....4,393
Commissioner
√Terry Rummel, R-inc....13,883
Juvenile/probate judge
√Karen Gallagher, R-inc....13,276
Prosecuting attorney
√Katie Zartman, R-inc........13,613
Clerk of courts
√Kimberly Herman, R-inc........14,216
Sheriff
√Tom Kochert, R-app. inc.....8,960
Gary Mohre, write-in....3,923
Recorder
√Patti Rockey, R-inc.......13,724
Treasurer
√Kellie Gray, R-inc....13,795
Engineer
√Todd Roth, R-inc.......14,069
Coroner
√Kevin Park, R-inc....14,492
Tax, ballot issues
Brady Township: a 0.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection: yes, 860; no, 265
Brady Township: an additional 0.5-mill levy for a continuing period of time for cemeteries: yes, 607; no, 502
Edgerton Village: a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection: yes, 634; no, 223
Edon Village: an additional 0.25% income tax for a continuing period of time for street maintenance and improvement: yes, 214; no, 173
Madison Township: a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection: yes, 332; no, 133
North Central Local Schools: an additional 3.92-mill, five-year levy for emergency purposes: yes, 885; no, 1,214
Northwest Township: a 0.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for cemeteries: yes, 384; no, 187
Northwest Township: a 3-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection: yes, 436; no, 138
Springfield Township: a 1.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for roads and bridges: yes, 805; no, 329
Springfield Township: a 1.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for municipal parks: yes, 739; no, 400
Superior Township: a 0.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection: yes, 570; no, 192
West Unity Village: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for municipal parks: yes, 511; no, 135
Williams County: a 0.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for operating expenses of Williams County Senior Services: yes, 12,782; no, 4,066
