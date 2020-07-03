Pastor Sam Andres of King’s Cross Church in Defiance will be the first to tell you that his church wasn’t all that “techie,” but that changed once the COVID-19 pandemic shut down places of worship in March.
In addition, with the church’s normal space not available when churches began to reopen in May, King’s Cross found a different solution, taking worship outdoors to Independence Dam State Park, located along the Maumee River on Ohio 424.
“Our first Sunday online was March 15, which is right after Gov. DeWine shut down the schools,” said Andres. “We had not done live-streaming before then, although we were recording our sermons and posting the audio online. That first Sunday (March 15), I sat in front of my laptop and did a Facebook live video for the congregation.
“That started a long series of trying to figure out the technology,” continued Andres. “What we ended up doing was a Zoom meeting, so our people could see each other, and we streamed services to Facebook and YouTube. We had live music, and we figured out how to have the lyrics on the screen for the songs.”
Andres was quick to credit Matt Verhoff, an elder in the church, who purchased equipment to live-stream, and learned how to use it effectively.
“He came in said, ‘I’m going to learn how to do this,’ and he did a great job,” said Andres. “We’re not a techie church, we’re pretty simple. Some churches are set up for this, we were not, but we are now.”
After nine weeks of live-streaming services, churches in Ohio began to open up, while adhering to social distancing practices. For King’s Cross, that wasn’t possible, because The Stroede Center for the Arts where the congregation normally worships, was in the middle of a construction project.
Not sure what to do, Andres shared that some churches in Defiance offered their building to King’s Cross for Sunday evening worship, but after praying about what to do, another solution presented itself.
“We don’t own a building, so we literally had no place to go, although three different churches in town offered us their building on Sunday evenings,” began Andres. “Those were options, but we continued to pray about what to do and where to go. I was in the car with some people praying, when we stopped into Independence Dam State Park to see if it could be an option?”
While there, Andres and his group ran into Karen Beckman, park manager of Independence Dam State Park.
“We told her what we were thinking about doing, and she told us that the (Clevenger) shelter house was closed, but we were welcome to come out near the shelter house, to set up chairs, and practice social distancing. That was such a wonderful answer to prayer. We brought that information back to the leadership of our church, and we decided to meet outside at the dam.”
Outdoor worship began at the state park on May 31.
“The beauty of meeting outside is that people can come and set up their own chairs, or people can stay in their cars because we have an FM transmitter so that people can hear the service while sitting in their cars,” said Andres. “We have a cellphone on a stand, so we have continued to live-stream as well for those who don’t feel comfortable coming to service. It’s been wonderful to be able to worship in this way.
“We just had a meeting this past week about worshiping outside, and because we love doing it, we’re going to continue to do this, possibly through summer,” added Andres. “At some point, probably by the end of the summer, our worship services will move to the Defiance Area YMCA. We’ve been talking with (executive director) Rich Seward there, he’s excited to have us, and Xperience Church (which used to meet there), said they would help us as well.”
For now, King’s Cross will continue to meet at Independence Dam State Park, and be thankful for the opportunity.
“The word church literally means, ‘assembly,’ so intrinsic to the local church is the idea that we assemble together,” said Andres. “We’ve been respectful to our governing authorities, but at the same time we’ve been enjoying meeting to worship, to sing God’s praise outside and share the Lord’s supper in a safe way. In order for the church to carry out its mission, we need to gather together.
“We would like to express our gratitude to Karen for allowing us to worship at the dam,” added Andres. “Again, it’s such a beautiful place. Much like Jesus preaching to people outside during his ministry, we’re sharing his word with the people outside. Everyone is welcome to come join us.”
Outdoor worship service is held on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. For more information, call 419-768-6814 or go to kingscrossdefiance.org.
