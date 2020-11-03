The two contested races for a pair of Defiance County commissioner seats went handily to Republicans Tuesday night.
Those outcomes highlighted the election results throughout the county, although one countywide issue — a 1.4-mill, five-year renewal levy for senior services — also was decided, with voters giving it 75.4% support.
One of the two commissioner races went to Republican David Kern over Democrat Diane Mayer. Kern won 64.4%, tallying 11,939 votes to Mayer's 6,588.
"I just want to say I appreciate all the support," said Kern. "This was not an effort done by myself."
He especially thanked his family and his wife, Melissa.
"It will be an honor to serve Defiance County," Kern added. "I'm very excited and looking forward to getting to work.
Kern was elected to a second term on the Ayersville Local Board of Education in November 2019. But he will have to step down at year's end to begin his term as commissioner.
In the other commissioners race, Republican incumbent Mick Pocratsky won his quest for a second term, taking 64.1% of the vote in beating Democrat John Hancock, Defiance's Ward 2 councilman. The final tally: Pocratsky, 11,817; Hancock, 6,612.
"I'm very honored and thank the voters for Defiance County, and I will continue to do my best to serve," said Pocratsky."
The third commissioner seat held by Republican Ryan Mack, is on the ballot in 2022.
Eight other candidates for county office — all incumbents — were unopposed Tuesday (see chart below). Like Kern and Pocratsky, they all won four-year terms, but two of them (common pleas and juvenile/probate judges) receive six-year terms.
The coroner's race appeared on county ballots, but there was no candidate.
A write-in, Dr. Rachel Rosenfeld, who was appointed to the position in 2018, withdrew from the race. Dr. John Racciato has been appointed coroner until year's end.
Voters throughout the county also helped decide four property tax renewals issues — including the aforementioned senior services levy — and one alcoholic beverage sales option in Sherwood (see chart below).
One of the renewals — for Noble Township — also proposed an additional 0.3-mill for fire protection. That levy breezed through with 886 in favor and 350 opposed.
The election results aren't official until being certified by the county's election board during a meeting on Nov. 17.
Turnout among the county's 24,611 registered voters was around 73%.
Unofficial Defiance County results on Tuesday:
Federal offices
President
Joe Biden, D.......5,870
Howie Hawkins, I....77
Jo Jorgensen, Lib......264
√Donald Trump, R-inc...12,778
six write-ins.....43
U.S. 5th District
congressman
√Bob Latta, R-inc......13,748
Nick Rubando, D......5,058
State offices
82nd District state rep.
√Craig Riedel, R.......14,935
Elecia Wobler, write-in....738
State Board of Education,
1st District
√Diana Fessler......12,974
Ohio Supreme Court, justice
√Sharon Kennedy, inc......9,621
John O'Donnell.......6,402
Ohio Supreme Court, justice
Judith French.......7,335
√Jennifer Brunner.......7,985
Third District Court of Appeals judge
√Mark Miller.......13,074
County offices
Commissioner
John Hancock, D......6,612
√Mick Pocratsky, R-inc....11,817
Commissioner
√David Kern, R......11,939
Diane Mayer, D.....6,588
Common pleas judge
√Joseph Schmenk, R-inc...13,853
Juvenile/probate judge
√Jeffrey Strausbaugh, R-inc....14,989
Prosecuting attorney
√Morris Murray, R-inc......15,272
Clerk of courts
√Amy Galbraith, R-inc.......15,490
Sheriff
√Douglas Engel, R-inc......15,594
Recorder
√Cecilia Parsons, R-inc......15,400
Treasurer
√Vickie Myers, R-inc.......15,509
Engineer
√Warren Schlatter, R-inc.....15,285
Coroner
no candidate filed
Tax, ballot issues
Defiance County: a 1.4-mill, five-year renewal levy for Defiance County Senior Services operations: yes, 13,844; no, 4,517
Delaware Township: a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection: yes, 513; no, 156
Tiffin Township: a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for roads and bridges: yes, 603; no, 222
Noble Township: a 0.6-mill, five-year renewal levy and an additional 0.3-mill for fire protection: yes, 886; no, 350
Sherwood Village: a Sunday alcoholic beverage sales option for Iron Horse Brews, 101 N. Harrison St.: yes, 279; no, 73
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.