The two contested races for a pair of Defiance County commissioner seats went handily to Republicans Tuesday night.

Those outcomes highlighted the election results throughout the county, although one countywide issue — a 1.4-mill, five-year renewal levy for senior services — also was decided, with voters giving it 75.4% support.

One of the two commissioner races went to Republican David Kern over Democrat Diane Mayer. Kern won 64.4%, tallying 11,939 votes to Mayer's 6,588.

"I just want to say I appreciate all the support," said Kern. "This was not an effort done by myself."

He especially thanked his family and his wife, Melissa.

"It will be an honor to serve Defiance County," Kern added. "I'm very excited and looking forward to getting to work.

Kern was elected to a second term on the Ayersville Local Board of Education in November 2019. But he will have to step down at year's end to begin his term as commissioner.

In the other commissioners race, Republican incumbent Mick Pocratsky won his quest for a second term, taking 64.1% of the vote in beating Democrat John Hancock, Defiance's Ward 2 councilman. The final tally: Pocratsky, 11,817; Hancock, 6,612.

"I'm very honored and thank the voters for Defiance County, and I will continue to do my best to serve," said Pocratsky."

The third commissioner seat held by Republican Ryan Mack, is on the ballot in 2022.

Eight other candidates for county office — all incumbents — were unopposed Tuesday (see chart below). Like Kern and Pocratsky, they all won four-year terms, but two of them (common pleas and juvenile/probate judges) receive six-year terms.

The coroner's race appeared on county ballots, but there was no candidate.

A write-in, Dr. Rachel Rosenfeld, who was appointed to the position in 2018, withdrew from the race. Dr. John Racciato has been appointed coroner until year's end.

Voters throughout the county also helped decide four property tax renewals issues — including the aforementioned senior services levy — and one alcoholic beverage sales option in Sherwood (see chart below).

One of the renewals — for Noble Township — also proposed an additional 0.3-mill for fire protection. That levy breezed through with 886 in favor and 350 opposed.

The election results aren't official until being certified by the county's election board during a meeting on Nov. 17.

Turnout among the county's 24,611 registered voters was around 73%.

Unofficial Defiance County results on Tuesday:

Federal offices

President

Joe Biden, D.......5,870

Howie Hawkins, I....77

Jo Jorgensen, Lib......264

√Donald Trump, R-inc...12,778

six write-ins.....43

U.S. 5th District

congressman

√Bob Latta, R-inc......13,748

Nick Rubando, D......5,058

State offices

82nd District state rep.

√Craig Riedel, R.......14,935

Elecia Wobler, write-in....738

State Board of Education,

1st District

√Diana Fessler......12,974

Ohio Supreme Court, justice

√Sharon Kennedy, inc......9,621

John O'Donnell.......6,402

Ohio Supreme Court, justice

Judith French.......7,335

√Jennifer Brunner.......7,985

Third District Court of Appeals judge

√Mark Miller.......13,074

County offices

Commissioner

John Hancock, D......6,612

√Mick Pocratsky, R-inc....11,817

Commissioner

√David Kern, R......11,939

Diane Mayer, D.....6,588

Common pleas judge

√Joseph Schmenk, R-inc...13,853

Juvenile/probate judge

√Jeffrey Strausbaugh, R-inc....14,989

Prosecuting attorney

√Morris Murray, R-inc......15,272

Clerk of courts

√Amy Galbraith, R-inc.......15,490

Sheriff

√Douglas Engel, R-inc......15,594

Recorder

√Cecilia Parsons, R-inc......15,400

Treasurer

√Vickie Myers, R-inc.......15,509

Engineer

√Warren Schlatter, R-inc.....15,285

Coroner

no candidate filed

Tax, ballot issues

Defiance County: a 1.4-mill, five-year renewal levy for Defiance County Senior Services operations: yes, 13,844; no, 4,517

Delaware Township: a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection: yes, 513; no, 156

Tiffin Township: a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for roads and bridges: yes, 603; no, 222

Noble Township: a 0.6-mill, five-year renewal levy and an additional 0.3-mill for fire protection: yes, 886; no, 350

Sherwood Village: a Sunday alcoholic beverage sales option for Iron Horse Brews, 101 N. Harrison St.: yes, 279; no, 73

