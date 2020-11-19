Throughout November, Jehovah’s Witnesses worldwide will distribute the issue of the “Watchtower” magazine entitled “What Is God’s Kingdom?”
The answer to that question has captivated the attention of people from many different faiths for centuries. Jehovah’s Witnesses will distribute the magazine to the general public, business owners, local and national government officials, as well as court officials. The campaign will proceed using methods in accordance with local health protocols. This may include distributing the magazine and making visits via electronic means.
Many people pray for God’s kingdom to come, but they often wonder what that kingdom is, when it will come, and what it will do.
This magazine explains how the answers to these questions can readily be found in the Bible. Those who adhere to the faith are confident that the Bible’s promises about God’s kingdom will bring readers comfort and hope for a world free of pain and suffering.
An electronic copy in over 300 languages is available on the official website of Jehovah’s Witnesses, jw.org. (Look under LIBRARY > MAGAZINES.)
