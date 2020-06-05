The JCPenney store in Defiance, one of the original anchor stores of Northtowne Mall, will be closing in the near future according to a statement from corporate offices Thursday.
The company, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last month, released a list of the first 154 store locations that will be closing out of an expected 240 store closings. JCPenney currently has approximately 850 store locations across the country.
The Defiance store has been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but will likely open for closing sales. The company says those sales could take from 10-16 weeks to complete.
The Defiance store was one of nine JCPenney locations in Ohio to make the closings list.
