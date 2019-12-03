HICKSVILLE — The Ohio Fire Marshal's Office's Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is seeking tips from the public regarding an intentionally set fire inside a vehicle stolen from a home here.
A 2009 Ford E250 van was reportedly taken from 317 W. High St. at around 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 29. The vehicle was located on Ohio-Indiana State Line Road at around 11:30 a.m.
The Hicksville Fire Department responded and found a small fire inside the abandoned van. According to the van owner, several items had been stolen from inside the vehicle.
The investigation is being conducted jointly by the Ohio Fire Marshal's Office and the Hicksville Police Department.
A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the fire.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Ohio Fire Marshal's tip line at 800-589-2728 or the Hicksville Police Department at 419-542-6661.
