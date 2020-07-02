FAYETTE — A Fulton County infant was killed early Thursday morning in a one-vehicle crash near here.
Killed was Edan Makula, 4 months, Delta.
According to troopers of the Toledo post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at 4 a.m. on Fulton County Road R, east of County Road 26, in Gorham Township, a vehicle driven by Erik Makula, 28, Delta, was westbound and went off the right side of the road striking several trees. Erik Makula sustained serious injuries and was taken by air ambulance to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo.
The back-seat passenger, Edan Makula, was ejected from the vehicle, coming to rest along the right side of the road. He also was taken by air ambulance to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries. The front-seat passenger, Jessica Wilson, 18, Delta, was seriously injured as well and transported to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center by air ambulance.
The crash remains under investigation at this time and no charges have been filed. Alcohol and drug use is unknown. The use of safety belts also is unknown for the driver and front-seat passenger at this time. The child was seated in a child seat, however, he was not secured properly in it, according to the Highway Patrol.
Assisting at the scene were Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Fayette Police Department, Gorham-Fayette Fire Department, Delta Fire Department, and Morenci, Mich., Fire Department.
