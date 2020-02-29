Carousel - Lightbar

An Indiana man died in a one-vehicle crash early Saturday morning north of Defiance.

Killed was Jeffrey Miller, 45, South Whitley, Ind.

According to troopers of the Defiance post of the Ohio Highway Patrol, at 12:16 a.m., Miller's vehicle was northbound on Christy Road, north of Banner School Road, when it left the roadway and struck a tree. Miller was pronounced dead at the scene by the Defiance County coroner.

Assisting at the crash were the Defiance County Sheriff's Office and Tiffin Township Fire/EMS.

