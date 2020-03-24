Today is the first day of Ohio Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Amy Acton’s order requiring certain Ohioans to stay home to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
But how will it be enforced?
The answers are a little fuzzy. While it’s clear that state and local law enforcement officers will be asked to enforce the measure, less clear is how and when they will take action.
“Basically, since the minute this order came out (Sunday afternoon), we have continued to carefully study it and consider how to interpret it, and by extension how to enforce it,” said Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray, who is advising county law enforcement on the matter. “From the information being put out at the state level and from the governor’s office, as well as a general sense, they’re looking to local authorities to enforce these orders.
“Unfortunately, the way the orders are written they are subject to varying interpretation, making it difficult to enforce it. Like any other law on the books, if it’s vague it becomes a fairness issue.”
The top two law enforcement officers in Defiance County — Sheriff Doug Engel and Defiance Police Chief Todd Shafer — indicate they will take a common-sense, complaint-based approach. But they will not have officers sitting in their patrol cars on street corners checking where people are going or knocking on doors of businesses to see if they are operating.
“It’s going to be a common-sense approach,” said Engel. “The employees need to talk to their employees and take guidance from them. Obviously, every complaint has to be looked at, so if we get a complaint we will follow up. However, the determination of what is ‘essential’ is the question.”
“We’ll investigate complaints if complaints come in,” said Shafer. “It’s not our primary focus, it’s not going to to be our focus.”
Murray noted that the governor’s order is not the same as “martial law,” which would prevent anyone from leaving their homes without express permission.
He is more concerned about dealing with “clear-cut” violations of the order, such as those in which a person or business is doing something not deemed “essential” in a large group.
The more tricky issue may rest with specific businesses.
While employers must determine who are “essential” employees, businesses and organizations must be “essential” to the continuation of basic living standards. Although the order includes 25 “essential” business categories, the term is vague, Murray indicated.
The categories of “essential” functions cited under the governor’s order include:
• U.S. Department of Homeland Security, cybersecurity and infrastructure security workers.
• stores that sell groceries and medicine.
• food, beverage and licensed marijuana production and agriculture.
• organizations that provide charitable and social services.
• religious entities.
• media.
• First Amendment protected speech.
• gas stations and businesses needed for transportation.
• financial and insurance institutions.
• hardware and supply stores.
• critical trades.
• mail, post, shipping, logistics, delivery and pickup services.
• educational institutions, including public and private preK-12 schools, colleges and universities, for purposes of facilitating distance learning, performing critical research or performing essential functions, provided that social distancing of six feet per person is maintained to the greatest extent possible. The order does not supersede a prior order closing schools.
• laundry services.
• restaurants for consumption off-premises.
• businesses that sell supplies for people to work from home.
• businesses that sell supplies for essential businesses and operations.
• transportation.
• home-based care and services.
• residential facilities and shelters.
• professional services.
• manufacture, distribution and supply chain for critical products and industries.
• professional services such as attorneys, accounting, insurance and real estate.
• hotels and motels.
• funeral homes and related services.
Possible penalties for violations of the state’s are another area altogether.
According to Murray, where businesses are concerned they may be subject to daily fines, if they aren’t complying.
The health director’s order comes under Ohio Revised Code Sec. 3701.13, which provides the authority to “make special orders ... for preventing the spread of contagious or infectious diseases.”
A full copy of the order can be found at: https://bit.ly/2WEJNVS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.