(BPT) — While traditions may be a bit different this summer, some things can still remain the same. Finding new ways to celebrate our favorite summer holidays make for a great opportunity to reunite with small groups of friends and family members - safely. With a little thought and creativity, holidays such as Father's Day or the Fourth of July will still be as fun as in years past.
Make it safe
Gathering outdoors more safely means keeping your distance, so plan ahead to help everyone be together, without being too close.
Review current CDC health guidelines before your event and follow the rules from your local authorities regarding party size limits. Here are ways to gather at home reunions or at that next backyard BBQ:
• Arrange picnic tables, patio furniture, or picnic blankets into groups, with adequate space between each group.
• Make decorative signs for each person, with their names or photos of them, so everyone can find their spot. Get creative!
• Ask everyone to bring their own drinks, snacks and utensils.
• Offer plenty of disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer to keep hands and objects clean. Also, don't forget to remind guests that washing hands with soap and water is essential if hands are visibly dirty.
• Provide patriotic-themed masks for everyone to wear and encourage guests to bring their own.
Make it fun
Choose outdoor games or bring indoor games outside and set up activities that help encourage social distancing for guests.
• With an outdoor screen and a projector, you can recreate that theater experience in the great outdoors or show fireworks on a loop as the sun sets.
• Bring out washable games like Connect 4 or life-sized Jenga, or revisit those outdoor classics like horseshoes and cornhole.
• If you can't all get together in person, bring the party to those that are missing with a Zoom call. Set up a call time, select a patriotic background, pull up a frosty beverage and let guests interact with those they miss with a virtual meet-up.
Make it celebratory
Celebrate in style with libations that are dressed for the occasion! The Federalist Cabernet Sauvignon Limited Edition wine is available just in time to kick off the summer. The decorative American flag label commemorates the brand's 'Made in the USA' pride. As a bonus, the wine's fruit-forward aroma and sturdy tannins pair well with summer grilling and s'mores by the fire pit on a cool summer night.
If you're not BBQing anytime soon, you can still get in the spirit by catching the premiere of Hamilton, the film of the original Broadway production at home (tune in on July 3). Set the mood by serving the exclusive Hamilton wines that were sold at theaters across the country since the show started in 2015. The Federalist Hamilton Chardonnay or The Federalist Hamilton Cabernet Sauvignon pay homage to the work of our founding fathers, who paved the way for future American leaders. The full-bodied Chardonnay from Mendocino, California features aromas of ripe apple, citrus and spiced pear to complement lighter foods like salads, chicken and fish. The berries, tart cherry, sweet oak and cinnamon aromas of the Cabernet Sauvignon pair great with meaty ribs, boldly spiced or barbecue sauce-based dishes.
Enjoy your summer celebrations with care this year, making them memorable, safe and fun.
