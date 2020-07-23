(BPT) — With summer comes plenty of sunshine, and with it lots of heat — sometimes more than you enjoy. Are you lacking central air conditioning in your place? Don’t sweat it. There are many easy things you can do to help keep yourself and your whole family cool as the summer starts to heat up.
Here are a few tips to feel as comfortable as you can in your home or apartment, no matter how hot the temperatures get outside.
Stay hydrated
Wherever you’re spending time over the summer, when the thermometer starts to climb, you need to keep everyone adequately hydrated. Keeping plenty of cold drinks handy will not only help you feel better, but will aid in regulating your body temperature. Stick with options like water, lemonade, juice and sports drinks, as less caffeinated choices will provide the most effective hydration. And don’t skimp on the ice!
Enjoy the shade
Use window coverings like blinds, shades or curtains to help block out harsh sunlight, especially during the peak hottest hours of the day. This will help your whole living space — and everyone in it — feel much cooler.
Cool your air smartly
Choose an efficient and quiet window air conditioner like LG DUAL Inverter Window Air Conditioners from LG Electronics that cools you down and saves you money. They provide exceptional cooling power to keep you and your family feeling comfortable, all summer long. They’re compatible with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so you can change your air conditioning settings easily, using simple voice commands. Through the LG ThinQ mobile app, you can access and program your cooling preferences effortlessly — from anywhere, even when you’re on the go.
Keep the cool
air moving.
Use portable area fans and/or ceiling fans to help keep that cool air moving around your home for maximum comfort. If you have ceiling fans, be sure that you’ve adjusted the setting on the fan to turn the blades counterclockwise during the summertime. This helps push more air downwards, to help everyone inside stay cooler.
Don’t heat up your kitchen.
Avoid cooking meals that require firing up the oven, as that can leave your whole house feeling hotter for hours after the meal is over. Stick with salads and sandwiches on the hottest days, or if needed, cook quick meals on the stovetop or even use an outdoor grill if you have one.
Dress for the heat.
Opt for cooler materials, both for yourself and for your bedding as well, to enjoy a better night’s sleep in the heat. Choose fabrics like cotton, rayon and linen that are light and breathable, allowing heat to escape from your body.
For more solutions to keep your home comfortable, visit LG.com/us/air-conditioners.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.