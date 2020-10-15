Staying connected is more important than ever, whether you’re at home or on the go. Connecting to Wi-Fi is typically easy at home, but what about when you’re in the car?
Wi-Fi-enabled vehicles are becoming hot commodities for drivers. There are various ways to access the internet in a car. Drivers can buy an add-on device. Even mobile gadgets that aren’t specifically designed for vehicle applications can be easily connected. The devices plug into the 12-volt accessory outlet. OBD II devices connect to a car’s OBD II port. This is most often located below the steering wheel. Mechanics use this port to run digital vehicle diagnostics. However, it also can be used to create a Wi-Fi hot spot with an OBD device.
Another option is to use a smartphone to create a mobile hotspot through a cellular data plan. Anyone in the car can then tether their phones or other devices to the smartphone to access the internet.
Many vehicles are now equipped with their own Wi-Fi capabilities. This means you will not need an extra device to access the internet. However, you will probably need to sign up for an additional data plan through whatever service the car manufacturer uses to offer Wi-Fi capability or through your mobile phone carrier. AllConnect.com says Wi-Fi plans for vehicles start as low as $10 per month and may include unlimited data. Furthermore, car Wi-Fi is often different from a mobile hotspot because it is likely to offer better connection and more security while preserving mobile data and phone battery life. Cars that are not equipped with Wi-Fi can have it as an add-on with an installed wireless vehicle router. These routers range from $200 to $600 and are professionally installed.
Having Wi-Fi in a vehicle is handy when taking road trips or when work requires internet connectivity. Dedicated vehicle internet can help save on mobile phone data plans and battery life. Plus, people increasingly staying at home can rely on a vehicle’s Wi-Fi system as a back-up should their home internet go down.
