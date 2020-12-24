Technology has made it possible for us to still connect with families during difficult lockdowns and quarantines. Choose from a variety of online platforms to build a virtual forum, send invitations and plan fun activities.
The last thing you need in 2020 is more stress, so enlist the help of a family member or friend if you’re not familiar with these types of online programs.
How to Throw a
Virtual Party
Virtual holiday parties require the same amount of planning as in-person holidays. Taking the time to incorporate special details will make your guests appreciate the party even more.
Here are some essentials:
• A strong internet connection.
• An easy-to-use software platform.
• Plenty of notice for your guests.
• A holiday theme.
• A couple of fun group activities.
Whether you’re planning a party for your family, friends or office, remember to keep things light and enjoyable. The last thing you want to do when hosting a virtual party is to make your guests feel like they are wasting their time.
Don’t Forget the Details
Remember that many of your friends and family may be suffering from video conference fatigue due to the increased number of online calls their jobs may have required in 2020.
Be flexible with guests joining and leaving when they can, especially given their extra responsibilities juggling work, kids, school and chores around the house these days.
If you have a theme in mind, be sure to share it with your guests ahead of time so they can buy any materials, food, drinks or outfits that you recommend. Picture planning a virtual wine and cheese tasting but forgetting to tell your guests to buy wine and cheese! If you’re throwing the party, it’s your responsibility to make sure these details aren’t missed.
Sending supplies to your virtual guests in advance is an easy way to get everyone excited and prepared for the party, so make sure you budget for any extra costs you may have to incur or ask guests to chip in.
Follow these tips and you’ll be on your way to throwing a perfect virtual holiday party this year.
