While non-essential services have halted after recent stay-at-home orders, local home care and hospice services remain available. CHP Home Care & Hospice and Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center are open and providing patients and families the care they need.
Under recent orders put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19, home health and hospice care are considered an essential service.
Though they are still in operation, changes have been made to help keep both providers and patients safe.
CHP nurses and aides are following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines closely, along with those of the Ohio Department of Health. It also is screening the caregivers, patients and people who come into the patient’s home for their level of risk for the coronavirus.
“When we identify someone who is at an increased risk for exposure or symptoms that are suggestive of COVID-19, then we have internal protocols that we use primarily to protect our own workforce,” Ronda Lewis said.
This includes using personal protective equipment, like eye wear, different types of face masks, gowns and gloves.
Protocols at the Defiance hospice center are:
• All visitors are screened for fever and temperature at the main entrance. Those with temperatures over 99.6 will not be allowed entrance (exception, when patient is actively dying).
• Visitors with temperatures greater than 99.6 will be masked and restricted to patient’s room. Those with temperature over 100.4 are not allowed in the building.
• Limit two patients at a time per patient, restricted to patient’s room. Only one visitor may spend the night (exception when patient is actively dying).
• No visitors under age 18 unless the patient is a parent or sibling and accompanied by an adult.
