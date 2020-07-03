Through the coronavirus pandemic, plenty of populations in our area and country have been affected, perhaps none more than the elderly.
However, the Defiance County Senior Center has continued its services to the area’s aging population, most notably through their home delivered meals program.
Prior to the outbreak, drivers for the senior center delivered cooked meals for area seniors every day, visiting with them and bringing not just food but the comfort and fulfillment of daily interaction.
Though that process has changed, the center is still trying to provide the best service they can.
“We’ve been open from the get go, we were considered essential,” explained Amy Francis, director for Defiance County Senior Services. “When the pandemic happened, we went to the commissioners and noted that our seniors, as well as many of our drivers, are in a vulnerable age group. We got permission to deliver five meals, one day a week. It provided less exposure for our drivers to our seniors and vice versa.”
Francis noted that the transportation department does more than just home delivery of food. Drivers help take elderly residents to doctor’s appointments, dialysis and chemotherapy appointments and pick up online grocery orders.
The senior center provides around 250 to 300 meals per week along with making regular calls to seniors to check in, over 1,000 calls in total.
The program features seven drivers in the home-delivered meal program and five in the transportation area with six different routes that crisscross the county, all the way to Hicksville and the Indiana state line.
“We have our own kitchen here, we cook our own meals,” explained Francis. “The meals have to be approved by the Area Office on Aging to make sure they’re meeting nutritional standards. Because the center has been closed, a lot of the seniors that would normally come in and visit us haven’t been able to.”
That connection with a vulnerable part of the population, one at the most risk during the COVID-19 outbreak, has been vital for both sides.
“When the seniors came through this past Wednesday to pick up boxes, I came out with my mask on and tried to talk with as many people as I could while keeping distance,” said Francis, who has been in the position since November. “You just enjoy seeing them. The socialization part of the center is sometimes just as important as the meals. Our elderly population is just trying to maintain that activity and have that sense of purpose.
“It’s like a little family in here. It’s a special place. Sometimes people forget we’re here but for the people that use our services, we’ve got a family here.”
An opportunity through the Office on Aging provided 300 10-pound boxes of fresh apples, oranges, celery and carrots that were available first-come, first-serve recently.
“We called our seniors to let them know and they were gone like that,” said Francis. “That was a really neat thing and it’s something that’s going to continue until the end of summer. It’s no income requirement.”
Drivers have also taken on more roles through the program, according to Francis.
“Our staff has had to do so many different things and they’ve been so willing to be flexible,” said Francis. “Drivers used to drive every day, now they’re packing up food or helping in other ways. Drivers being flexible to help maintain the services, that’s what’s been so helpful.”
For more information on the programs provided by the senior center and for ways to help, the senior services department can be contacted by phone at 419-782-3233 or via email at dcss@defiance-county.com. The department also has a satellite office in Hicksville, which can be reached at 419-542-5004.
