Teachers and staff of Holy Cross Catholic School in Defiance, along with Rev. Eric Mueller of St. John Catholic Church, lined up with the graduating fifth-grade class at the school Wednesday evening for families and friends to tell those students good-bye and wish them a happy summer.
The parade of cars, many decorated with messages for the students, started through the school parking lot a 6 p.m.
In addition, many students brought gifts for teachers and staff, with many offering a blessing and gifts for the fifth-grade students who are moving on from the school next year.
Class instruction at Holy Cross is finished for the year, however students will finish this coming week by taking virtual field trips.
