Holy Cross Catholic School (HCCS) in Defiance has announced its plans to reopen school on Aug. 24.
The following policies have been developed using the guidelines from Gov. Mike DeWine, the Ohio Department of Education, the Ohio Department of Health and in collaboration with the Defiance County Health Department, the Diocese of Toledo, and the School Advisory Council to provide a safe, healthy, and realistic return to school.
The use of multiple precautions is intended to have a cumulative effect on reducing the spread of the COVID-19 virus and other illnesses. Some level of health risk will be present when children and employees occupy the facility. However, the school firmly believes that students need to be in school in a structured learning environment on a regular basis for not only the most effective learning but for their social and emotional development.
Because the COVID-19 virus is ever-changing, these policies may change at any time.
This document may be amended at anytime as the Defiance County Health Department and local administrators evaluate the risk assessment of the area. Updates will be communicated to parents and caregivers as soon as they are available.
Daily Health Assessments at HCCS
● Students and personnel are expected to take their temperature and conduct daily health assessments prior to coming to school. Additional health monitoring at school may be required due to varying circumstances.
● Daily health checks will be completed. All students and staff will have their temperature checked upon arrival each day.
● Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, a COVID-19 diagnosis, or exposure to someone with a COVID-19 diagnosis, must follow specific protocols outlined in the Flowchart for People with COVID-19 Symptoms. Please refer to this separate document for detailed information.
Symptoms Consistent with COVID-19:
• Fever or Chills; loss of taste or smell; headache; cough; shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; fatigue; muscle or body aches; sore throat; congestion or runny nose; nausea or vomiting; and diarrhea.
● Anyone exhibiting symptoms or has a temperature above 100°F while at school, will be separated from others, wear a mask, be monitored by a staff member, be sent home, and be referred to an appropriate health care professional.
Sanitization
● Students will be taught proper hand-washing procedures.
● Students and staff will use hand sanitizer upon entering the building.
● Students have access to a sink in the academic classroom for frequent hand washing for at least 20 seconds. Teachers will implement classroom protocols for frequent hand washing during the day. Hand sanitizer will be available at the entrances of the building.
● Common spaces in the building will be cleaned and sanitized throughout the day by the staff. The classroom will be sanitized nightly.
● HCCS will strive to maintain social distancing of students and staff.
● HCCS will thoroughly clean and sanitize the school environment to limit the spread on shared surfaces.
Social Distancing
● Students will be taught proper social distancing.
● Staff and students will make every effort to maintain six feet of distance.
● Classrooms will remain together as much as possible.
● Stagger lunch and recess: Students will enter and leave lunch and recess by class at space out intervals. Students will not congregate.
Face Coverings
● Students will be taught proper face mask procedures.
● It is recommended that students riding a bus wear a mask.
● If/when county COVID-19 numbers reach the orange level, masks may be required at all times for all students.
● Students in grades K-5 will wear face masks in common spaces outside of the classroom and when working in close proximity when social distancing is not possible.
● Staff members are required to wear face coverings unless it is unsafe or it significantly interferes with the learning process. Note: staff may remove masks when working alone or when able to remain six feet away from students. Face shields may be considered when masks are not practical.
● Students must provide a minimum of 3 masks as directed by the school dress code.
1. A mask for daily wear.
2. A back-up mask to be placed in a ziplock baggie in their backpack.
3. A mask in a ziplock baggie labeled with a student name to be given to their teacher the first week of school. This will be stored in the classroom in case the student loses or breaks their mask.
● Each student will be provided a break-away lanyard to keep their mask with them when not in use (i.e. lunch time and when social distancing).
● Masks must be clean and washed or replaced weekly.
● Masks must be appropriate in design. They must fit properly. Please avoid fabric prints that may be considered inappropriate or offensive or distracting to the learning process.
● HCCS will provide masks to any family in need. Please contact your child’s teacher to obtain needed masks.
Procedures
● HCCS will follow Defiance City Schools protocols for bus transportation.
● Staggered arrival: Students will be asked to advance to the entrance wearing a mask and using the marked spots on the ground to ensure social distancing. The school principal will greet students at the door as the students arrive and let them in the building. Students will maintain social distance down the hallway using the markers on the floor.
● Staggered dismissal: Teachers will stay in the classroom with their students at the end of the school day. As parents arrive, the dismissal monitor will radio down to the classroom and have the teacher send the student to the front of the building for dismissal. Students will wait on marked spots on the floor as they wait to exit the building. The proposed dismissal time of HCCS students is 3 p.m. for the 2020-21 school year.
● Additional arrival protocols are being established for morning daycare and afterschool care and will be provided at a later date.
● Students will have lunch with their class in the cafetorium while maintaining social distancing.
● Students will have staggered class recesses (outdoors weather permitting) to maintain social distancing.
● Depending on the level of risk, specials (art, music, gym, computers) may be held in the grade classrooms. The gym teacher may take students outside during gym class.
● Water fountains will only be accessible for the filling of water bottles. All students will be required to have a water bottle with an attached lid.
● At this time, no field trips will be offered by HCCS.
● At this time, no volunteers will be permitted in the classroom. Volunteers may work in the teachers lounge and then sanitize the area after completing the task. The policy on volunteers may be suspended or reinstated as determined by the school’s risk assessment processes.
● HCCS teachers may use Google Classroom, Zoom, and other technologies to supplement education should a student need to utilize remote learning due to extended illness or required quarantine.
● HCCS will conduct a back-to-school orientation night via Zoom Aug. 20. More information on this virtual orientation night will come from your child’s teacher at a later date.
Pandemic Plan when Defiance County is Red or Purple
● Should pandemic case numbers increase to the point where a closure is necessary, HCCS will utilize Google Classroom, Zoom, and online resources for remote learning.
● During remote learning students will: have a minimum of one Zoom meeting per week with their teachers, have only Spanish class and spelling test on Friday, spelling, writing and reading (ELA) on Monday and Wednesday; science, social studies, and math on Tuesday and Thursday; one religion, art, music, and computer lesson a week.
● Teachers will use online assessments to verify students completed the necessary work for completion of the quarter per the teachers classroom rules.
● Parents are expected to help students complete assignments during the pandemic plan red and communicate with their teacher as required. If a student goes one week without contact with a teacher, the principal will make contact with the parents. If necessary as required of state mandated reporting, the school resource officer will be contacted regarding lack of student participation or attendance.
