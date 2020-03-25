HOLGATE — Holgate Village Council met Tuesday, discussing the effects of the coronavirus emergency on the village and addressing some regular village business.
In light of the stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton, which became effective Tuesday through April 6, Mayor Blake Tijerina proposed having one meeting in April and that date would be April 21. Council approved the date change.
The village hall will be closed to the public now. Sally Briggs, fiscal officer/tax administrator, will be available by phone. And there are drop boxes for payments.
The village playground equipment was shut down per DeWine’s order Sunday to close all public playgrounds in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus. No reservations will be accepted during April for the shelterhouse.
Future meetings and activities will be determined by state and federal orders. As of the meeting Tuesday, there were no COVID-19 cases confirmed in Henry County.
The mayor proposed that the Saturday hours for village workers be reduced from four hours to two hours. They would be on-call in case of emergency. Council approved the action.
Tijerina said he is very proud of everyone pulling together during this unprecedented circumstance.
“Residents are supporting local businesses and each other, letting differences go. It is really cool to see.”
In regular council business, Tijerina said the current health insurance through Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield will increase by 32.11% if the village chooses to continue with that carrier. He has received information to consider from four other companies. This topic will be on the April 21 agenda for further consideration since the deadline is May 1.
Village administrator Rob Nagel asked for approval to trade in the current mower for a new model, the cash difference would be $5,200, with the air ride seat requested. The village policy is to trade in a mower every two years for the warranty to continue, and the proposal was approved. Also approved was the purchase of an auger for $1,650. Both will be obtained from Holgate Implement.
Councilman Sara Salaz asked about the letter sent out for the water. Nagel explained that the village tests for the trihalomethanes (TTHM) every quarter. TTHM is a group of disinfection byproducts that occur through the disinfection of water. The acceptable limits have been lowered, and if any testing results over that limit, a letter must be sent out to customers. The water is still safe to drink.
