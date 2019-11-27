Powerful winds caused scattered damage throughout the area Wednesday.

Debris from a dilapidated barn on Ney-Williams Center Road, just west of Beerbower Road and northwest of Ney, blew onto the pavement around 12:30 p.m. and closed the road.

The county's highway department quickly cleared the material, and the road was reopened.

A large tree also came down on a power line north on The Bend Road, north of Ney and just north of Beerbower Road. The damage knocked out power to Ney, but electricity was expected to be restored shortly thereafter.

Meanwhile, a gas pump was blown over at The Barn gas station on Defiance's East Second Street around 1:30 p.m. The station suspended gas service following the incident, blocking its gas pump area with tape.

Additional wind damage was scattered about.

Load comments