HICKSVILLE — Two Hicksville runaway juveniles, reported missing Tuesday morning, were located in the village Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Hicksville Police Department, Logan Schambers, 15, and Christa Nunez, 16, were last seen at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, walking toward Indiana near the state line.

Police reported that the teenagers were located Wednesday afternoon at Southern Hills Apartments, 501 Fountain Manor Lane, Hicksville. A police spokesman reported that the youths were picked up and taken to the Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention Center, rural Stryker.

Their court appearances were scheduled for this morning.

Tags

Load comments