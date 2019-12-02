HICKSVILLE — A Hicksville man has been charged in connection with thefts in Hicksville and Antwerp.
James Prescott, 24, was charged with receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. On Monday, he was arrested on a warrant by the Defiance County Sheriff's Office.
According to a joint press release by Hicksville Police Chief Mark Denning and Antwerp Police Chief George Clemens, on Monday, both departments conducted an investigation into a break-in that occurred on Nov. 14 at the Sunoco G-Mart in Antwerp.
Prescott was charged following that investigation.
A search warrant was then executed at 208 W. High St. in Hicksville by Hicksville and Antwerp police and the Defiance County Sheriff's Office. Several drug-related items and items related to the break-in were located at the residence. Additional items related to thefts in Hicksville also were recovered.
The joint investigation revealed multiple suspects involved in the area thefts. All reports will be forwarded to the Defiance and Paulding county prosecutors' offices for review of charges to be presented to grand juries.
Prescott is being held at the Paulding County Jail and will appear in Paulding County Court on Wednesday.
