HICKSVILLE — Due to the restrictions of social distancing brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, area high schools faced some unique obstacles in staging graduation ceremonies for members of the class of 2020.
In Hicksville, school administrators held individual graduation ceremonies for students over a two-day period in the school gymnasium with a limit of five guests per graduate.
Then, on Sunday, students gathered with family members in decorated vehicles for a caravan through the village for residents to pay their respects. With assistance of the Hicksville Police and Fire departments, the caravan traveled from the school parking lot west on High Street before turning right on North Bryan Street. After entering the park, the caravan ended near the softball field and main parking area.
