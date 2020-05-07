HICKSVILLE — In a communication released through Hicksville Exempted Village Schools’ social media pages to the public, the Hicksville administration announced its format for the commencement ceremony for the graduating class of 2020.
Announced by superintendent Keith Countryman and Hicksville High School principal Jeff Slattery, the slideshow format outlined guidelines approved by the Ohio Department of Education, the Ohio Department of Health and the Defiance County Department of Health.
The school building will be utilized for a single family in-person graduation on Tuesday, May 19 or Wednesday, May 20.
Families will be called into the gymnasium through the east doors one by one, with no more than 10 total people including school administrators in order to abide by social distancing guidelines set in place during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Students will then walk across the stage, receive a diploma and walk out of the gym and through the Red Zone door. The next graduate and family may enter after the previous family has exited.
Individual appointments will be required to complete the process in 10-minute intervals. Graduates and families will arrive at their assigned times on either May 19 or 20 at the east gymnasium doors with the graduate and no more than five guests attending.
An additional photo will be taken by a photographer in the commons before the graduate and family exit through the Red Zone doors and back to their vehicle.
The event will be recorded on HIX-TV Channel 12 and live streamed on Facebook Live and YouTube and added to a 2020 commencement video that includes: valedictorian and salutatorian speeches, Countryman’s accepting of the class, a message from Slattery, all students accepting their diplomas and other traditional commencement items.
The complete version of the ceremony will be aired on May 31 on HIX-TV at 2 p.m. with a link available on YouTube.
A celebratory Class of 2020 Caravan also will take place May 31 at approximately 3:45 p.m. The start time may be adjusted based on the completion of the commencement video.
Students are encouraged to decorate their cars and report to Hicksville High School at 3:30 p.m. May 31. With the assistance of the Hicksville Police and Fire departments, the caravan will leave the high school at around 3:45 p.m., heading west on High Street before turning right onto North Bryan Street. After entering the park, the caravan will end near the softball field and main parking area.
